Nuvei secures license to offer local payment acceptance in South Africa

Expansion into one of Africa's largest digital commerce markets advances Nuvei's Every Payment Everywhere strategy, extending its local acquiring infrastructure to 52 markets

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei, the global fintech building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere, today announced that it has secured authorization from the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA) to offer local merchant payment services in South Africa, expanding its ability to support global brands and local businesses through its global payments platform.

The authorization advances Nuvei's Every Payment Everywhere strategy, extending its presence within domestic payment ecosystems to help businesses optimize payment performance in every market they operate. By adding South Africa to its network, Nuvei is extending its local acquiring and payment acceptance infrastructure, transaction data, and operational controls to another major market, accessible through a single global platform.

Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei, said: "Commerce is global, but payment performance is local. Our expansion into South Africa is another step towards giving businesses access to locally optimized payment capabilities at global scale. South Africa is one of Africa's most important digital commerce markets, and strengthening our presence here creates new opportunities for international businesses entering the region and South African companies expanding globally."

A growing digital commerce market

South Africa's B2C ecommerce market grew by an estimated 9.9% in 2025 to reach $8.48 billion, according to research published by PayNXT360. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.3% through 2029, reaching approximately $11.66 billion. This continued growth is increasing the importance of locally optimized payment performance for businesses competing in the market.

Bringing global brands closer to the local market

Processing transactions domestically can improve authorization rates compared with cross-border acquiring, reduce processing costs, and give businesses more complete visibility into transaction performance. Direct access to local transaction data also supports more precise fraud management and enables businesses to identify and address sources of payment friction more effectively.

Global brands entering South Africa will be able to access these capabilities through the same Nuvei integration they use across other markets. Businesses already serving South African consumers cross-border will be able to establish a more locally optimized payments operation without adding a separate gateway, acquiring relationship, and reporting environment. That gives them room to adapt the checkout experience to local expectations while managing authorization, fraud prevention, reconciliation, and reporting through one platform.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is the global fintech building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere. Its flexible platform supports the full transaction lifecycle, giving the world's leading companies a single partner for local and cross-border commerce at scale, including the emerging wave of AI-driven agentic commerce. With reach in more than 190 markets, local acquiring in 50+ countries, 150 currencies, and over 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei brings global infrastructure and local expertise to every market its customers serve.

Learn more at Nuvei.com

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SOURCE Nuvei