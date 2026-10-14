Sidus Space, Inc.: Sidus Space Secures More Than $3 Million in Space and Defense Manufacturing Awards in Third Quarter

Vertically integrated production model takes customer hardware from procurement through delivery in a single facility

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) ("Sidus" or the "Company"), an innovative space and defense technology company, today announced that it secured more than $3 million in space and defense hardware manufacturing contracts and purchase orders during the third quarter of 2026.

Sidus performs customer manufacturing work end to end at its 35,000-square-foot facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida. In-house capabilities include procurement, precision manufacturing, electronics assembly, integration, and acceptance testing, all under an AS9100 Rev. D and ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management system. Hardware is built to customer specifications and delivered with the inspection, test, and traceability documentation required by each program's quality standards.

The same facility supports the in-house design, manufacture, assembly, and testing of the Company's flight-proven LizzieSat® spacecraft and its Fortis VPX digital mission computing platform.

"Production awards are earned through consistent performance," said Carol Craig, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Sidus Space. "These contracts span space and defense, and they underscore our position as a trusted supplier of space-grade flight hardware and a vertically integrated leader in the industry."

The awards add to the Company's growing portfolio of space and defense hardware manufacturing contracts supporting government, defense, intelligence, and commercial customers.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space®, Inc.(NASDAQ: SIDU) is a vertically integrated space and defense technology company delivering satellite manufacturing and technology integration across all orbits, including LEO, GEO and lunar; all domain digital mission computing solutions; mission planning and management operations; AI enabling products and services; and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable solutions, and the optimization of space systems and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including designing, manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial customers around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida's Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility with direct access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: sidusspace.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Sidus Space's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



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SOURCE Sidus Space, Inc.