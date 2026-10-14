Japan-based Panasonic has introduced the Aquarea High-Performance N Series, a new range of air-to-water heat pumps designed for residential heating and domestic hot water production. The systems use R454C refrigerant, which has a global warming potential (GWP) of 148. "Built around the next-generation R454C refrigerant, the new range gives installers a compact and adaptable solution suited to a wide variety of residential projects, from detached houses to multi-family apartment buildings," the company said in a statement. The new series comprises four models with heating capacities of 3 kW, 5 ...

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