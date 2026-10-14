INNIO N.V. (NASDAQ: INIO), a leading global distributed energy solutions provider, is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, before market open.

INNIO's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the same day to discuss the results. The webcast can be accessed on the INNIO Investor Relations website.

The earnings press release and supplementary financial information will also be posted at the same link on the INNIO Investor Relations website, where a replay of the call will be available for direct download.

About INNIO

INNIO N.V. (Nasdaq: INIO) is a global distributed energy solutions provider that delivers reliable, flexible, transient, decentralized, modular, and efficient power. With a track record of innovation, INNIO designs, manufactures, and services high-performance power systems under its Jenbacher and Waukesha brands. INNIO delivers power for applications including data centers, microgrids, grid stabilization, industrial energy, and gas compression.

INNIO has global coverage across approximately 100 countries as of December 31, 2025, supported by a resilient, high-margin services business that delivers long-term, recurring revenues across the full equipment lifecycle. As electricity demand accelerates-driven by AI, electrification and grid constraints-INNIO enables scalable, behind-the-meter power generation with high efficiency, fast-start capability, strong transient performance, and fuel flexibility, including hydrogen-ready solutions. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, INNIO employs over 5,000 people worldwide as of December 31, 2025, and is committed to moving energy forward

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Contacts:

Investor Relations

Timothy Furcillo, INNIO Group

+1 262 269 0525

timothy.furcillo@innio.com

Media Contact

Stefan Schmidt, INNIO Group

+43 664 80833 2626

stefan.schmidt@innio.com

Alexander Becker, INNIO Group

+43 664 80833 1998

alexander.becker@innio.com