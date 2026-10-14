AllStar Health Brands, Inc.: Allstar Global Brands to Apply for a Professional Women's Soccer Team, With Club Launch Targeted for 2028

The group confirms it will enter the pool of applications for a professional women's team and is building the club now - ownership, venue, staff and a player pathway from academy to professional contract - for a 2028 debut.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Allstar Global Brands today confirmed that it will enter the pool of applications for a professional women's soccer team, formally signalling its intent to move from academy development into professional club ownership.

The group said it has begun establishing the club as its own entity, with a target launch in 2028, and will submit its application under the league's expansion process. Prospective ownership groups in that process are assessed on capital and governance, a committed stadium solution, market and commercial data, and fit with the league's competitive and growth criteria.

Allstar said the club would be built on a development pathway rather than assembled from a purchased roster. Female players identified and developed through the academy system would graduate into the professional squad, with the club positioned as the destination at the top of that pathway rather than as a separate operation.

The group also confirmed it will open discussions with the league, prospective venue partners and potential co-investors ahead of the application window.

"We are not looking to buy a badge and a roster. We are building a club with a pathway underneath it - from a girl's first session to a professional contract. This is what the academy has been built for, and 2028 is the date we are working to."

- Pete Wammer - CEO - Allstar Global Brands

THE CLUB AT A GLANCE Target launch: 2028 Status: entering the pool of applications for a professional women's soccer team Applicant: Allstar Global Brands Proposed home market: United States Founding principle: an academy-to-professional player pathway

What the application involves

Applications in this process are assessed against a defined set of criteria. Allstar said it is preparing evidence on each:

Ownership and capital - ownership structure, capitalisation and governance.

- ownership structure, capitalisation and governance. Venue - a committed stadium or ground-share solution that meets league standards.

- a committed stadium or ground-share solution that meets league standards. Market - demographic, commercial and supporter data for the proposed home market.

- demographic, commercial and supporter data for the proposed home market. League fit - alignment with expansion criteria, timing and competitive standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding proposed acquisitions, land purchase, and stadium construction timelines. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing, regulatory approvals, and construction conditions, and actual results may differ materially. The Academy undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Media & Investor Contact. www.allstarglobalbrands.net

About ALST

ALST is a global leader in strategic investments across sports, entertainment, and business sectors. With a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation, ALST is dedicated to creating value while respecting the heritage and identity of the organizations it partners with.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

For more information please contact:

Pete Wanner, CEO AllStar Health Brands, Inc (ALST)

Tel: +1 416.918.6987

email: petewanner@gmail.com

https://x.com/alst_allstar

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/allstar-global-brands-to-apply-for-a-professional-womens-soccer-team-1236741