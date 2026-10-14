VVater LLC: Global Investment House Lorinvest Makes Strategic Investment into VVater

Partnership pairs Brazilian investment manager Lorinvest's decades of industrial experience with VVater's innovative water technology, as VVater seeks to explore opportunities across industrial, wastewater, drinking water, real estate, and aquatic developments in Latin America.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / VVater, America's Next Water Company and the world's premier innovator in advanced water treatment solutions, today announced a strategic seven- figure investment from Lorinvest, the Brazil-based multibillion-dollar investment house owned by the Lorentzen family, which has a track record of selecting innovative companies around the globe that are pioneers in their respective sectors.

Founded by visionary Norwegian entrepreneur Erling Lorentzen, the Group has operated from Brazil for more than 70 years, building successful companies and supporting talented entrepreneurs from the early stages of development. Lorentzen's track record includes the creation of pulp giant Aracruz Celulose - which became the world's largest pulp producer - and Norsul - Brazil's largest privately owned industrial cabotage shipping company, in operation for more than 60 years. Today, Lorinvest's portfolio is markedly diversified, with assets across greentech, bioeconomy, logistics and shipping, natural gas, artificial intelligence, among other sectors.

Lorinvest's approach centers on transforming ideas into unique and scalable businesses with high value creation and lasting legacy. Its portfolio is strongly oriented toward developing solutions to some of the world's greatest challenges. This strategic vision underpins the investment in VVater, whose technology has the potential to generate a truly positive impact by addressing the major challenge of water resources.

The partnership can provide VVater with a solid entry point into Latin America, with the potential to expand its chemical-free water treatment platform across industrial, wastewater, drinking water, real estate, and aquatic developments throughout the region. In each of these markets, water is a daily operational challenge, and exactly the kind VVater was built to solve.

"For generations, we have helped build businesses that depend on moving and managing natural resources responsibly," said Christian Lorentzen, Executive Vice President of Lorinvest. "Water is the next frontier of that work. Through billions of gallons of treated water, VVater has shown itself to be the right partner to take on the water challenge."

Latin America is a strategic focus for VVater. The region holds a large share of the world's fresh water. Yet, it still struggles to provide industry, data centers, and communities with clean, reliable water where and when they need it. Mines and manufacturers across the continent are under tighter limits on water use and discharge, cities are working to keep wastewater and drinking water systems ahead of growth, and new real estate and hospitality developments need reliable, high-quality water from day one. VVater meets these needs with a single chemical-free platform, which is designed, engineered, and manufactured in Austin, Texas.

"Some of the world's most important freshwater resources are in Latin America, but that also means some of the most urgent water challenges that need addressing are too," said Kevin Gast, Founder and CEO of VVater. "Lorinvest understands this better than almost anyone, so having their ability to turn big ideas into lasting industries on top of their support of what we're developing in Austin means a great deal."

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for VVater. The company has recently partnered with global technology leader Kyocera and expanded their efforts and technology into Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. The Farady Reactor earned the Time Best Invention Award 2025, CES Best of Innovation 2025, and the World Future Award 2025. VVater has treated over 4.3 billion gallons of water and was recently awarded numerous contracts across the US, joining a growing roster of U.S. municipalities, global food and beverage leaders, resorts, and master-planned communities deploying the company's infrastructure.

About VVater

VVater is America's Next Water Company, delivering the future of purification through its award-winning Farady Reactor (Time Best Invention Award 2025, CES Best of Innovation 2025, World Future Award 2025). With over 4.3B gallons treated and validation from global leaders, VVater is scaling into municipal drinking water and wastewater, DPR/IPR, onsite reuse for data centers, commercial buildings, and resorts, residential purification, and consumer health water, delivering a 60% smaller footprint, 40% CapEx savings, 80% OpEx savings, and 40% less energy use. For more information, please visit www.vvater.com.

About Lorinvest

Lorinvest is a global investment house carrying forward a legacy of more than 70 years of entrepreneurship in Brazil. It was founded by Erling Lorentzen, a visionary Norwegian businessman, creator of Aracruz Celulose, which went on to become the world's largest producer of bleached pulp. Today, Lorinvest has a diversified portfolio of more than 10 companies and startups operating across sectors that are strategic to the development of Brazil and the world, including green technologies, logistics and shipping, natural gas, bioeconomy, and artificial intelligence.

Contact: vvater@5wpr.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of present or historical fact, regarding VVater and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, VVater expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. VVater cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of VVater. These risks include, but are not limited to, our status as an early-stage company; our expectation of incurring significant expenses and continuing losses for the foreseeable future; and our ability to develop key commercial relationships with suppliers and customers. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: VVater LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/global-investment-house-lorinvest-makes-strategic-investment-into-vvater-1236467