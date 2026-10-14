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ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
133 Leser
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Hatch Bank Appoints Jason Garcia as Chief Transformation Officer

Fintech and banking veteran to lead operations and technology as Hatch scales its partner programs

SAN MARCOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Hatch Bank ("Hatch" or "the Bank"), a purpose-built, tech-forward sponsor bank that provides specialized financial products and services, today announced the appointment of Jason Garcia as Chief Transformation Officer. In this role, he will lead Hatch's operations and technology functions with a focus on building the operating foundation - enabling the Bank to scale its partner programs efficiently and safely.

Garcia joins Hatch Bank with more than twelve years of professional experience across commercial banking and fintech, including hands-on operating roles on both sides of the bank-fintech partnership model.

Most recently, Garcia served as co-founder and CEO of Holdings Financial Technologies. Previously, he served as VP of Capital at Mercury, where he built the relationship management function, oversaw the credit card program and scaled Mercury Venture Debt. Earlier, Garcia led business development at Divvy before its $2.5 billion acquisition by BILL, served as CFO at SalesRabbit through a private equity recapitalization and spent four years at Silicon Valley Bank, where he originated more than $275 million in growth capital and structured financings.

Across these roles, Garcia has led three bank partner migrations, two of which were under heightened regulatory scrutiny. That experience gives him direct insight into sponsor-bank operations, program oversight, regulatory controls and the practical mechanics of partner transactions.

"We have always believed that a bank sponsorship should be a true partnership, not just a utility," said Amanda Swoverland, President of Hatch Bank. "Jason shares that conviction and brings the operational depth to act on it. We are excited to have him join Hatch's executive team as we enter our next phase of growth."

In his new role, Garcia will focus on the infrastructure required to scale Hatch Bank's partner programs, including creating consistent data across programs, developing operational processes that can scale across partners and strengthening controls as the partner portfolio grows.

"I've spent years on the fintech side of the table and I've seen what good sponsorship looks like and what it costs a company when it isn't," said Garcia. "Hatch has something the newer entrants don't: a charter with real history behind it, and a team small enough to build deliberately. That combination is rare and it's why I'm here."

To learn more about Hatch Bank, visit hatchbank.com.

###

About Hatch Bank

Hatch Bank is a purpose-built, tech-forward sponsor bank that forgoes the one-size-fits-all approach to offer specialized financial products and services. Hatch empowers lending partners to be successful by providing tailored financial solutions, deep industry expertise, and collaborative partnerships. Hatch offers a variety of embedded lending solutions, including solar and healthcare financing, commercial cards, and retail point-of-sale. Headquartered in San Marcos, California, the bank has approximately $150mm in total assets and is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. To learn more and hatch a partnership that goes beyond banking, please visit the Hatch Bank website, www.hatchbank.com.

CONTACT:

Eliana Pietras
Caliber Corporate Advisers
hatchbank@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Hatch Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hatch-bank-appoints-jason-garcia-as-chief-transformation-officer-1236555

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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