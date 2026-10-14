The Best Mommy Makeover in Oklahoma is Done by Dr. Nuveen

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Women researching the best mommy makeover in Oklahoma often consider a surgeon's qualifications, experience with body contouring, and ability to tailor surgery to changes caused by pregnancy.

Dr. Erik J. Nuveen, a triple-board-certified cosmetic surgeon at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates, offers one of the best mommy makeovers in Oklahoma City. With over 27,000 surgeries performed, Dr. Nuveen brings extensive experience in cosmetic surgery and individualized surgical planning to postpartum body contouring.

Dr. Erik Nuveen's Surgical Qualifications and Experience

Dr. Nuveen has practiced cosmetic surgery since 2003 and has performed more than 26,000 major cosmetic procedures. His credentials include board certifications in general cosmetic surgery and facial cosmetic surgery through the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, as well as oral and maxillofacial surgery through the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Rather than approaching a mommy makeover as a standardized treatment, Dr. Nuveen evaluates each patient's anatomy, medical history, and aesthetic goals when developing a plan. This combination of credentials reflects his training across multiple surgical disciplines and adds context to his experience in cosmetic procedures, including mommy makeover surgery.

What Does a Mommy Makeover Include?

A mommy makeover combines cosmetic procedures designed to address physical changes that may persist after pregnancy and breastfeeding. Some common options offered by Dr. Nuveen in Oklahoma are:

Breast augmentation or lift: Restores breast volume or improves breast position following pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Restores breast volume or improves breast position following pregnancy and breastfeeding. Tummy tuck: Removes excess abdominal skin and addresses abdominal muscle separation when appropriate.

Removes excess abdominal skin and addresses abdominal muscle separation when appropriate. Liposuction: Reduces localized fat deposits in areas such as the abdomen and flanks.

The combination varies by patient. Some women may benefit from breast surgery and abdominal contouring, while others may need a different combination based on their concerns and physical condition.

An Individualized Approach to Postpartum Body Contouring

One distinguishing aspect of Dr. Nuveen's approach is the ability to plan procedures around a patient's specific needs rather than applying the same surgical combination to everyone. Consultation includes reviewing medical history, current medications, body composition, and expectations before determining whether surgery is appropriate.

For eligible patients, combining procedures in one operation may address several treatment areas during a single surgical session. However, the number and extent of procedures depend on individual health, surgical complexity, and safety considerations.

Candidacy, Recovery and Safety Considerations

Women considering a mommy makeover generally benefit from being in good overall health, approaching a stable target weight, and having realistic expectations. Surgeons commonly recommend waiting until childbearing is complete because a future pregnancy can affect surgical results.

Recovery depends on the procedures performed and the individual's healing process. Patients should plan for help at home, follow postoperative instructions, and avoid strenuous activity until cleared by their surgeon. Although some patients resume everyday activities within several weeks, complete healing can take months.

A consultation is necessary to assess candidacy, discuss potential complications, and determine whether combining procedures is appropriate.

The Best Mommy Makeover in Oklahoma

Dr. Nuveen's triple-board certification, experience since 2003, and background in complex cosmetic surgery distinguish his professional profile for patients researching mommy makeover surgery in Oklahoma City. His practice at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates offers consultations to evaluate individual concerns and develop treatment plans based on anatomy, health, and desired outcomes. These qualifications and his experience in cosmetic surgery are why Dr. Nuveen is a leading choice for patients seeking the best mommy makeover in Oklahoma.

Media Contact:

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

Phone: (405) 842-6677

Website: csaok.com/cosmetic-surgery-in-oklahoma-city

SOURCE: Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-mommy-makeover-in-oklahoma-1236624