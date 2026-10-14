Griffith Foods: Building Nutrient-Dense, Craveable Foods for the GLP-1 Era

How Griffith Foods Helps Customers Win in a Changing Eating Landscape

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / GLP-1 medications have moved from niche to mainstream-and they are reshaping how people experience hunger, fullness, and satisfaction. These medications influence the body's satiety and metabolic signaling, changing not just how much people eat, but what they intentionally choose to eat and how they feel after eating. According to Datassential's 2026 research , 37% of US consumers are currently using or are considering GLP-1 medications, with awareness doubling in the last year. Usage is highest among men, millennials, higher income households, and consumers in the South and West.

But the real story isn't just about adoption-it's a shift in how consumers evaluate food, with greater focus on how protein, fiber, and fats contribute to satisfaction, energy, and long-term health.

Food as a Signal

Today's eaters, especially those influenced by GLP-1, are paying attention to how food makes them feel. Since GLP-1 changes the body's internal signaling, consumers are gravitating towards foods that deliver:

sustained energy

comfortable fullness

easy digestion

And the data shows it clearly: Consumers are mindful of what they are eating.

+49% vegetable consumption

+38% in fresh fruit

+28% poultry

+26% seafood

+20% whole grains

-31% processed foods

-28% sugary foods

32% reduction in fatty foods

Consumers are rewriting the menu. They are choosing foods that work with their bodies and not against them.

What GLP-1 Consumers Want in Every Bite

Across categories, we are seeing shifts towards foods that are:

High protein

Fiber rich

Micronutrient dense

Portion appropriate

Protein plays a key role in helping GLP-1 users maintain muscle mass as they lose weight. Many clinicians emphasize making protein a priority at meals, often aiming for 20-30 grams per meal or 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight per day as a general guideline.

Fiber is equally important. It supports gut health, digestion, and overall comfort - and it is especially helpful for GLP-1 users because constipation is a common side effect. T he U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends about 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories consumed, which most people fall short of today.

The winning space is in products that combine strong nutrition, like protein, fiber, and micronutrients, with the flavors and textures consumers already enjoy.



How Griffith Foods Can Help Customers Win in a GLP-1 Era

1. Build protein forward, fiber-rich and nutrient dense foods

Griffith Foods can help elevate nutrition through solutions such as:

Protein boosting sauces

Fiber enriched solutions

We help you design foods that deliver nutrition at every bite, which is exactly what GLP-1 users need.

2. Create portion aligned foods

GLP-1 users eat less volume of food due to appetite suppression. We can support designing foods that are smaller portions and more nutritious.

3. Support sodium and sugar reduction

Our Craveable Impact solutions can help deliver nutritious products without added sugar or reduced sodium.

4. Making every bite count with our Nutrient Density Calculator

To support R&D and culinary teams, Griffith Foods developed a Nutrient Density Calculator with a global expert. This tool helps developers and culinary chefs instantly see where a concept stands, and where it can go, across:

Protein

Fiber

Micronutrients

Saturated fat

Added sugar

Sodium

Culinary Inspiration with Real World Applications

Our chefs translate GLP-1 nutrition fundamentals into dishes across dayparts using Griffith Foods' coatings, sauces and dressings and seasonings.

"Super burger" featuring sweet potato, red quinoa and grass-fed beef

When it comes to eating to support the overall health of individuals taking GLP-1s, the goal is to make every bite count. Griffith Foods supports customers in creating offerings that are both nutritious and delicious.

There are several considerations that should be kept in mind when aiming to make concepts as nutrient dense as possible while keeping them appealing to consumers.

Look towards fiber rich foods and find unique ways to incorporate them. For example, oats are a great source of fiber but are typically only seen at breakfast in sweet applications. However, their neutral flavor and creamy texture lend themselves nicely toward savory dishes for any time of day.

Legumes are one of the highest sources of fiber while also providing plant-based protein. When looking to add more fiber and protein without adding too much bulk to a dish, or without relying on fortification, look to beans and lentils!

The following are GLP-1 friendly meal ideas featuring Griffith Foods products:

Carrot Cake Oat and Chia Pudding - Fiber-rich toasted rolled oats and chia seeds in a rich breakfast pudding with blended cottage cheese, carrots, and dates, and a carrot cake seasoning. Featuring Griffith Foods Carrot Cake Seasoning

Turkish Eggs with Zhoug and Chili Crunch - Known as çilbir , poached eggs are served over garlic spiced yogurt with bright green zhoug and chili crunch. Featuring Griffith Foods Garlic Yogurt Seasoning, Middle Eastern Chili Crunch

çilbir Chorizo Verde Stuffed Poblano Pepper - Earthy poblano peppers are stuffed with a blend of ground poultry, green lentils, and pepitas that are seasoned with green chilies, garlic, lime, cilantro, and coriander then topped with Mexican melting cheese. Featuring Griffith Foods Chorizo Verde Sausage Seasoning

Shawarma Meatball Bowl - Shawarma-spiced lamb meatballs are served over warmed hummus alongside a za'atar grilled cucumber salad, roasted lentils, and a lemon-tahini drizzle. Featuring Griffith Foods Shawarma Meatball Seasoning, Za'atar Seasoning

Chopped Salad with Marinated Lentils and Green Goddess Dressing - Chopped mixed greens are topped with cumin-scented marinated lentils, roasted broccoli, crispy tofu crumbles, farro, pickled peppers, and an avocado-yogurt green goddess dressing. Featuring Griffith Foods Spiced Lentil Marinade, Green Goddess Dressing Seasoning,

The Bottom Line

GLP-1 is not a trend; it is a metabolic lens that reshapes how people experience food. The companies that win are those that can deliver nutrition and sensory satisfaction. Griffith Foods is uniquely positioned to help you do exactly that, with science-backed, sensory-driven, culinary-led, nutrient-dense solutions that meet consumers where they are today.

If you're ready to create foods that perform in a GLP-1 world, connect with us today to explore our Craveable Impact Solutions, our Nutrient Density tool, and unlock innovation and renovation opportunities.

View original content here.

About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is a global product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers with high-quality, culinary driven, customized products. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods is a family-owned business known for collaborative innovation guided by its purpose to "Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World." Operating in over 40 countries across six continents, Griffith Foods employs more than 5,000 people, including over 40 chefs and 340 food scientists, who work together to create solutions that nourish people, planet, and communities. The company's product capabilities include seasonings, sauces, dressings, coating systems, and alternative protein solutions. Griffith Foods' primary areas of focus include Foodservice, Food Manufacturers, Protein Processors, and Retail.

Find more stories and multimedia from Griffith Foods at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/building-nutrient-dense-craveable-foods-for-the-glp%e2%80%911-era-1236750