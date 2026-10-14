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AI

WKN: A4255X | ISIN: US0089331039 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.10.26 | 15:48
3,195 US-Dollar
-1,69 % -0,055
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AIAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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AIAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
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AIAI Holdings to Present at the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI) ("Ai²" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI to enhance portfolio performance, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Todd Furniss will present at the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

AIAI Holdings is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 02:30 PM PT. Additionally, Mr. Furniss will be available for 1x1's. Please register and request meetings through LD Micro or by contacting AIAI Investor Relations.

Presentation Details
Event: LD Micro Main Event XX
Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Time: 02:30 PM
Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California
Webcast: Webcast Link

About the LD Micro Main Event XX

The 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event will take place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration begins at 2:00 PM PT on Monday, October 19, followed by keynote programming and a networking reception.

Company presentations will run from 9:00 AM PT to 4:00 PM PT on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21. The event will feature more than 100 public companies presenting to and participating in private meetings with investors. Wednesday's program will conclude with the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty. To register to attend the event or for webcasts, use the following link: Webcast Link.

About AIAI Holdings Corporation

AIAI Holdings Corporation (Ai²) (NASDAQ:AIAI) is an AI-enabled diversified holding company that acquires and grows companies across multiple industries. We expect to drive revenue and earnings growth throughout our portfolio by applying exclusively licensed Transformational AI to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance.

Ai² is building a next-generation model for technology-enabled business operations, which is expected to create sustainable value for shareholders through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries. More information can be found at: www.aiaiholdings.com

Investor Relations
Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner
Integrous Communications
Email: mselinger@integcom.us
Phone: 415-572-8152

Visit and follow AIAI Holdings Corporation online:
Website: www.aiaiholdings.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aiaiholdings/
X/Twitter: https://x.com/aiaiholdings
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_aisquared/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aiaiholdings

SOURCE: AIAI Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-holdings-to-present-at-the-20th-annual-ld-micro-main-event-1236620

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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