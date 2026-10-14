Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) has been recognized as Best Cloud Distributor across Europe along with several other 2026 CONTEXT ChannelWatch Distributor of the Year awards. The recognition highlights Arrow's continued leadership in cloud transformation, cybersecurity, and innovation across the IT channel.

The annual CONTEXT ChannelWatch Awards recognize distributors that consistently deliver outstanding value and support to channel partners. Based on the independent feedback of more than 7,600 channel partners participating in the ChannelWatch survey, Arrow was named:

Best Cloud Distributor Europe

Best Cloud Distributor Baltics

Most Innovative Distributor Portugal

Best Cybersecurity Distributor Portugal

Best Cybersecurity Distributor Spain

Best Unified Communications Distributor Spain

"These awards are especially meaningful because they come directly from the reseller community," said Nick Bannister, president of Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA. "Whether helping channel partners build cloud practices, strengthen cybersecurity capabilities, or capitalize on opportunities around emerging technologies like AI, Arrow is focused on delivering the resources and tools needed to enable long-term channel partner growth. We are honored by the continued trust our channel partners place in us."

"Congratulations to Arrow for winning the CONTEXT ChannelWatch Best Cloud Distributor award," said Howard Davies, CEO and co-founder of CONTEXT. "In 2026, as the focus shifts toward sovereign cloud requirements, rigorous Zero Trust infrastructure security, and robust FinOps frameworks to control cloud spend, Arrow has stood out as a critical enabler. Resellers have rightly recognized Arrow's exceptional support in streamlining the complexities of multi-cloud networking and vendor platformization, helping customers unlock secure, predictable growth and true operational agility across Europe."

As the technology market continues to evolve, Arrow will continue to invest in the capabilities that enable channel partners to innovate, differentiate, scale, and win. Those interested in exploring more about Arrow's offerings can learn more here.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2025 sales of $31 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014884821/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Thorsten Hecking EMEA

thorsten.hecking@arrow.com