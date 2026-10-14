FPT has cut the ribbon on its new nearshore center in Cairo, Egypt, strengthening its delivery capabilities across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Building on its global delivery network and experience supporting enterprises across industries, FPT will enhance client engagement through improved time-zone alignment, expand access to digital talent and address increasing demand for technology services across the region.

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The opening ceremony welcomed delegates from the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt, Egypt's Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), FPT leaders and representatives from FPT's customers and partners.

Situated in Cairo Festival City, one of the region's leading business and technology hubs, FPT's new facility allows it to tap into Egypt's strategic location connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, alongside its young and dynamic technology workforce. As organizations across the Middle East and North Africa accelerate digital transformation efforts under national initiatives such as "Digital Egypt," FPT's expansion strengthens its capacity to meet the growing demand for advanced technology services and innovation in this region.

Through the new center, FPT will focus on delivering services spanning AI and Data Analytics, Cloud, SAP/ERP, and Embedded Software to key industries including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Automotive, Utilities, Oil Gas, Telecommunications, and Logistics.

"With AI reshaping how technology is built and delivered, enterprises are seeking partners that can combine industry expertise, innovation and consistent execution at scale. Our expansion in Egypt brings FPT's AI leadership closer to clients and partners across the region, enabling us to co-create value, foster deeper relationships, and drive sustainable growth," said Phuong Dang, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President, FPT Corporation.

Looking ahead, FPT plans to grow its Egypt workforce to approximately 200 employees within the first two years and more than 500 engineers over the longer term, establishing the center as a key nearshore hub for EMEA and strengthening the company's position as a trusted technology partner in the region.

Beyond footprint expansion, this investment is expected to contribute to Egypt's dynamic technology ecosystem by creating hundreds of international career opportunities for local professionals. Its proximity to leading universities will help cultivate highly skilled, multilingual digital talent to serve both local and global markets.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion (FY2025) and a workforce of over 44,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com