Appointment completes the planned succession announced on October 8, 2026. Founder Frédéric Charles Petit continues as Board member, Senior Advisor and Shareholder.

Toluna, a global leader in consumer insights and market research technology, today announces the appointment of Amy Fenton as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 15, 2026. Ms. Fenton succeeds Frédéric Charles Petit, who founded Toluna and has led the company for 25 years.

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Amy Fenton appointed as new Chief Executive Officer, Toluna

The appointment concludes the structured succession process announced on October 8, 2026, led by the Board in close consultation with Mr. Petit and supported by a leading executive search firm.

Ms. Fenton brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the insights and analytics industry. She joins Toluna from MarketCast, where she served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, after leading the company's operations, insights, and analytics. Before MarketCast, she was Chief Client Officer, North America at Kantar and Chief Client Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, North America at Ipsos. Earlier, she spent 25 years at Nielsen in global and regional leadership roles across North America, Europe and Latin America after starting her career at Procter Gamble.

"The Board set out to find a leader who combines deep knowledge of the insights industry and its clients with hands-on experience of transforming a research business through technology and AI, and Amy is that leader," said Bruce Haymes, Chairman of Toluna. "She joins a company with a strong platform, a talented team and a clear strategy, and she has the Board's full confidence to lead Toluna into its next phase of growth."

"I'm excited to be joining Toluna at such a pivotal moment in the industry," said Ms. Fenton. "Toluna already brings together a global community of millions of consumers, a technology platform that drives actionable intelligence at scale, and AI at work across both. That combination positions Toluna to lead clients to smarter, faster decision-making. We will accelerate from here, harnessing human insight and AI to deliver predictive intelligence that gives clients confidence in real-time decisions. Frédéric and the team have built exceptional foundations over 25 years. My first priority is to spend time with our clients and our world-class team to understand the decisions that matter most to clients, and to make Toluna indispensable to them. I am grateful to the Board for its confidence, and to Frédéric for his partnership through the handover."

"When I said this was the right moment for new leadership, I hoped we would find a leader like Amy," said Mr. Petit. "She has spent more than 30 years in our industry, close to its clients, and she understands what makes Toluna different. I look forward to supporting her and the team as a Board member, advisor and shareholder."

Mr. Petit and Ms. Fenton worked together through a defined handover to ensure Toluna's strategy, client commitments, and day-to-day operations continue without disruption.

About Amy Fenton

Amy Fenton has more than 30 years of experience in the insights and analytics industry. Before joining Toluna, she was Chief Executive Officer and a Board member of MarketCast, following roles there as Chief Operations and Analytics Officer and Chief Insights Analytics Officer. She previously served as Chief Client Officer, North America at Kantar and as Chief Client Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, North America at Ipsos, and spent 25 years at Nielsen, where her roles included SVP, Global Corporate Buy Strategy; Managing Director, Global Unilever Business; and SVP, BASES and Custom Research, North America. She has served on the Board of Trustees of the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) since 2021, holds a BSBA in Marketing from Xavier University and a degree in Strategy from Harvard Business School Executive Education.

About Toluna

Toluna is a global insights leader that equips brands with trusted consumer intelligence that keeps them one step ahead, delivering insights at the speed they need without sacrificing the confidence their decisions require. For over two decades, Toluna has helped organizations of every size increase their impact through deep research expertise and advanced technology.

Toluna's consumer panel, 80 million people strong, is now augmented by a fully synthetic panel, extending its reach to audiences and questions beyond the scope of traditional methods and delivering limitless insights. A leader in AI-driven research with a consistent presence among GRIT's most innovative suppliers, Toluna serves clients in more than 75 markets and is recognized worldwide for both the quality and speed of its research.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Scott Axcell

Chief Marketing Officer

scott.axcell@toluna.com