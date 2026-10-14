eM Client, the European developer of an email and productivity application used by millions worldwide, today announced eM Client 11, its most significant release to date.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014613633/en/

eM Client 11 main window

Combining advanced AI capabilities, intelligent automation, and competitive pricing, eM Client 11 offers professionals and businesses across Asia a powerful, cost-effective alternative to Microsoft Outlook, with greater flexibility and control over their email experience.

Smarter Email with AI

eM Client 11 introduces an integrated AI Assistant that helps users search, summarize, organize, and manage emails using natural language.

New capabilities include personalized AI writing, context-aware quick replies, automatic task and event detection, AI-powered email rules, and intelligent search.

With Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) support, organizations can connect compatible AI providers and models of their choice, gaining greater flexibility over AI infrastructure, data handling, and costs.

The new Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration enables external AI assistants and agents to securely access relevant email context and perform supported actions, connecting email with broader AI-powered business workflows.

Enterprise Productivity at a Competitive Price

eM Client combines advanced productivity features with competitive pricing and flexible licensing, including subscription and perpetual license options.

For organizations looking to optimize IT spending, eM Client offers an attractive alternative to Microsoft Outlook without requiring costly changes to existing email infrastructure.

Businesses can retain their existing email services while choosing a more flexible email client, potentially reducing long-term software licensing costs.

Built for Asia's Diverse Business Environments

Supporting open standards including IMAP, CalDAV, and CardDAV, as well as Microsoft Exchange (via EWS or Microsoft Graph) and Google accounts, eM Client allows organizations to choose their email infrastructure independently of their email client.

This interoperability makes eM Client particularly suitable for businesses operating across multiple countries, managing diverse email platforms, and supporting distributed teams.

"Businesses across Asia need productivity tools that combine innovation, flexibility, and value," said Michal Bürger, CEO and Co-founder of eM Client. "With eM Client 11, we're bringing advanced AI capabilities and enterprise productivity features to organizations of all sizes, while giving them the freedom to choose their email infrastructure and AI providers."

More Productivity, Less Complexity

Beyond AI, eM Client 11 introduces a Command Palette, message pinning, advanced email automation, redesigned interfaces, and enhanced calendar functionality.

Native ARM support and eM Sync, featuring end-to-end encrypted settings synchronization, further improve the experience across devices.

Availability

eM Client 11 is available for Windows and Mac, with companion applications for Android and iOS. Free and paid licensing options are available for individuals and businesses.

More information: https://www.emclient.com

About eM Client

eM Client is a European software company developing email and productivity applications used by millions worldwide. Its software combines email, calendars, contacts, tasks, notes, and chat, emphasizing productivity, interoperability, privacy, and user choice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014613633/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Email: burger@emclient.com

Phone: +420 739 024 024