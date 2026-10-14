Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Reaches 6,287 Active U.S. Subscriptions, Substantially All Added Since Mid-September, with 60.5% of Online Checkout Orders Including a Subscription

? 6,287 active U.S. subscriptions as of October 14, 2026, the vast majority added since mid-September as the Company accelerates investment in its U.S. platform

? 60.5% of U.S. online checkout orders included a subscription, rising to more than 75% in recent days as adoption accelerates

? $919,945 monthly subscription value at standard renewal pricing as of October 14, 2026

? 2.4 product units per subscription on average, with 14,793 units across 12,408 active subscription lines

? 10,881 U.S. online checkout orders tracked by the Company's subscription management platform

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that it has reached 6,287 active subscriptions in its U.S. online stores, substantially all of them added since mid-September 2026, following the launch of its subscription model in mid-July 2026. Overall, 60.5% of the U.S. online checkout orders tracked by the Company's subscription management platform have included a subscription, with adoption accelerating in recent days.

Subscription Adoption

The Company's subscription management platform has tracked 10,881 U.S. online checkout orders to date. A majority of these orders, 60.5%, included a subscription, while the remaining 4,297 were one-time purchases. Adoption has accelerated in recent days, with the subscription rate currently above 75% of checkout orders.

Subscription rates are measured at checkout and reflect purchasing decisions made by customers at the point of sale. The Company believes this level of adoption demonstrates strong customer interest in recurring delivery of its products.

Basket Depth and Subscription Value

Subscribers are choosing multiple units. As of October 14, 2026, the Company's 6,287 active subscriptions comprised 12,408 subscription lines and 14,793 product units, an average of approximately 2.4 units per subscription.

The Company believes larger baskets deepen each customer relationship and support higher customer lifetime value over time. At standard renewal pricing, active subscriptions as of October 14, 2026 carried an aggregate monthly value of $919,945. The vast majority of these subscriptions were added in the past 30 days, as the Company has accelerated investment in its U.S. direct-to-consumer platform.

Strategic Significance

Subscriptions were introduced in the Company's U.S. online stores in July 2026, initially with NOOR Collagen, and now form an integral part of its U.S. direct-to-consumer business. The Company believes that combining direct-to-consumer reach with recurring purchases creates a scalable model for its proprietary brands, including the 18 Series nutraceuticals, and intends to extend the subscription model to other brands within its portfolio and to new markets beyond the United States.

CEO Commentary

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Our U.S. direct-to-consumer business is growing rapidly, and subscriptions are central to turning first-time buyers into long-term customers. In the three months since we launched our subscription model, we have reached 6,287 active subscriptions in the United States, the vast majority of them added since mid-September as we accelerated investment in our U.S. direct-to-consumer platform.

"More than 60% of our online checkout orders have included a subscription, and adoption has accelerated in October, with the subscription rate currently above 75%. Our customers are choosing to receive our products on a recurring basis and are building larger baskets, averaging 2.4 product units per subscription, with a combined monthly subscription value of $919,945 at standard renewal pricing.

"As these subscriptions renew, we believe they can generate an attractive recurring revenue stream, and we see significant opportunity to extend this model across our portfolio and into new markets beyond the United States."

Note: Subscription, order and unit figures are as reported by the Company's subscription management platform for its U.S. online stores, are preliminary and unaudited, and may differ from amounts reported in the Company's financial statements. The monthly subscription value represents the aggregate monthly value of active subscriptions, is calculated at standard renewal pricing, is an operating metric, is not a measure of revenue under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue. Actual renewal revenue will depend on how many subscriptions renew, as well as on cancellations, pauses and skipped deliveries.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; the conversion of contract manufacturing pipeline volumes into production and revenue, including the timing, volume and terms of orders placed under multi-year agreements; the realization of anticipated gross margins; the timing, cost and completion of planned capital investments; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-reaches-6-287-active-u.s.-subscriptions-substantially-a-1236749