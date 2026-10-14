Thousands from around the globe will share research breakthroughs and industry innovations in optics and photonics

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, invites the global optics and photonics community to register for SPIE Photonics West 2027, happening 30 January-4 February at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. The dynamic week draws 24,000 researchers, engineers, students, and business leaders from around the globe, providing technical presentations, exhibitions, and networking opportunities that fuel collaboration and real-world innovation.

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SPIE Photonics West will be held 30 January-4 February 2027 in San Francisco, California. The annual event brings together 24,000 people from the global optics and photonics community to foster collaboration and innovation.

SPIE anticipates more than 4,500 presentations will be given across six technical application areas:

AR VR MR, focuses on augmented, virtual, and mixed reality

BiOS, highlights new research in biophotonics, biomedical optics, and imaging

Embedded Vision Summit, highlights emerging computer vision and physical AI

LASE, focuses on the laser industry and its diverse applications

OPTO, covers optoelectronics, photonic materials, and optical devices

Quantum West, features quantum 2.0 technologies

New to SPIE Photonics West in 2027, the Embedded Vision Summit is a premier conference and tradeshow for innovators incorporating computer vision and physical AI into products. The Embedded Vision Summit will bring a community of engineers and product developers who are building advanced vision-based products to enable vision- and AI-based capabilities such as object detection, tracking, localization and mapping, and 3D modeling. With presentations highlighting the latest commercially available computer vision tools being used in development of practical, marketable, and innovative products, and exhibitors showcasing advancements in processors, algorithms, software, sensors, development tools, and services, the Summit will give Photonics West attendees exposure to a growing photonics-enabled field.

"The entire photonics ecosystem is represented at Photonics West," says SPIE Senior Director, Science, Technology, and Industry Programs Bob Hainsey. "The event not only provides researchers the opportunity to highlight their most recent findings, but also to build networks that enable future collaborations throughout the industry."

Throughout the packed week, Hot Topics and plenary speakers will highlight the latest research breakthroughs. Attendees can hear talks from José Capmany, Univ. Politècnica de València; Jennifer Dionne, Stanford Univ.; Chris Dorman, Coherent Corp.; Keisuke Goda, The University of Tokyo; Ludovic Godet, Applied Materials; Ken Goldberg, Univ. of California, Berkeley; Marie Henderson, Univ. of Maryland Baltimore County and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; David Hollibaugh Baker, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; Kelly Ingham, Meta; Ebrahim Karimi, Univ. of Ottawa; Kenny Kubala, Snap; Michelle Kueppers, Stanford Univ.; Pierre Laboisse, Aledia; Amir Navot, Amazon Prime Air; Mackenzie Nelson, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory; Kae Nemoto, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology; Susumu Noda, Kyoto Univ.; Lev Perelman, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School; Nirmala Ramanujam, Duke Univ.; Pete Shadbolt, PsiQuantum; Yating Wan, King Abdullah Univ. of Science and Technology; and Maciej Wojtkowski, Institute of Physical Chemistry PAS.

In addition to 100-plus conferences, continuing education will be available through more than 60 technical courses taught by leaders at the forefront of optics and photonics, covering topics ranging from quantum sensing and biophotonics to laser communications and lidar.

More than 1,400 exhibitors from around the world will showcase new products and seek partnership opportunities at the two exhibitions during Photonics West. SPIE BiOS Expo runs from 30-31 January and hosts industry-leading biomedical optics and biophotonics companies. The SPIE Photonics West Exhibition, the largest photonics exhibition in North America, includes Quantum West, Vision Tech, and AR VR MR, and runs from 2-4 February. Exhibiting companies will display products and services, with many launching new products during the week. The three-day exhibit offers ample opportunities for attendees to meet with exhibitors and discuss the products that will advance innovations and research.

"Photonics West is one of the most valuable opportunities TOPTICA has each year to connect face-to-face with customers, colleagues, and students looking to enter the industry," says TOPTICA Photonics Marketing Manager Stacie Foster. "As an exhibitor, it gives us the chance to showcase our latest technologies, have meaningful conversations with researchers and industry leaders, and better understand the challenges our customers are working to solve. For anyone in the optics and photonics community, Photonics West is the place to make connections that will last long after the show floor closes."

Paired alongside the exhibitions, Photonics West will have five industry stages with programs featuring panels and presentations from innovators, funders, and thought leaders across the photonics industrial landscape, including the growing quantum photonics market. The three-day Quantum West Business Summit gathers leaders from the quantum industry who are bringing products to market and building the quantum roadmaps and marketplace. Also on the show floor is the inspiring SPIE Startup Challenge, which offers entrepreneurs an entry point into high-tech business development. Arnold Estrada, CEO and co-founder of SPKL, the winner of the $5,000 second prize at the 2026 pitch contest, said that being involved "increased [SPKL's] credibility with potential investors."

Returning again to Photonics West are the distinguished Prism Awards, where nine pioneering photonics companies are honored for innovative products, and the Global Business Forum, a one-day event where leading analysts will share data and trends impacting businesses across the photonics sector. Speakers at the Forum this year include Zheng Liu, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco; Dame Hayaatun Sillem, Argentic Associates; Hong Liu, Google; and Rob Singh, MDA Space, among others. Industry executives are invited to participate in these events; separate registration is required.

"We're welcoming the global photonics community back to San Francisco for SPIE Photonics West 2027," says SPIE Senior Director of Events and Exhibition Services Jenifer Dodds. "From groundbreaking advances in biomedical optics, lasers, and quantum technologies to our newly expanded vision program featuring Embedded Vision Summit, attendees will experience the innovations transforming industries and improving lives. The energy on the exhibition floor, the strength of the technical program, and the opportunity to connect across disciplines make Photonics West an unmatched gathering for researchers, engineers, and industry leaders from around the world. We look forward to another inspiring week of discovery, collaboration, and innovation."

Get full details and register at SPIE Photonics West.

About SPIE

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings engineers, scientists, students, and business professionals together to advance light-based science and technology. The Society, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global constituency through industry-leading conferences and exhibitions; publications of conference proceedings, books, and journals in the SPIE Digital Library; and career-building opportunities. Over the past five years, we have invested more than $26 million in the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts, and public-policy development.

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