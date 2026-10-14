Post-secondary institutions commit to making rail education, training more accessible

Toronto, Ontario and Oshawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Centennial College and Ontario Tech University are answering the growing need for skilled talent in Canada's rail sector by collaborating to expand rail education, training, research and workforce development. The new collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MOU), comes as governments are investing in rail infrastructure across the country.

The collaboration brings together Centennial's strength in applied technical education and industry-aligned transportation programming with Ontario Tech's engineering programs, research assets and emerging rail academic pathways. Together, the institutions will develop more accessible pathways into rail careers while building greater capacity for industry-focused education, upskilling, research and innovation.

The agreement to collaborate includes commitments by Centennial and Ontario Tech to address labour market demands by making rail education and training more accessible and establish new interdisciplinary academic pathways to meet the rail sector's growing needs.

The MOU also provides a foundation for broader industry collaboration already underway. The Canadian Mobility and Aerospace Institute (CMAI) is supporting Ontario Tech and Centennial as they advance a regional rail education and workforce hub, connecting institutional programming and training with industry demand. That collaboration is already being activated through CMAI's 2026 Competencies Forum, hosted at Ontario Tech with support from Centennial, convening industry, educators and students around the skills and competencies shaping Canada's rail and mobility sectors.

This will continue and expand on work that began in June, when the post-secondary institutions convened a sector roundtable at Centennial's aerospace campus. The roundtable saw rail sector partners from industry and government discuss workforce development and the future of rail innovation in Canada. Participants included AECOM, Alstom, AtkinsRéalis, Alto, CMAI, GHD, Hitachi Rail, Kiewit, Metrolinx, Network Rail Consulting, Siemens Mobility Canada, TRACCS, Transport Canada, the TTC, and Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, Mohamed Firin.

The rail sector roundtable produced a number of key takeaways:

The sector urgently needs skilled tradespeople, technologists, engineers, project leaders and applied researchers.

Greater coordination among post-secondary institutions, industry and government is critical to supporting the workforce pipeline, from entry-level technical training to advanced engineering, upskilling, leadership development and innovation.

Industry-aligned programming and coordinated recruitment are needed to build awareness of rail as a source of long-term technical and professional careers.

Centennial and Ontario Tech will advance these priorities through the MOU by developing a coordinated rail education, workforce and innovation hub for the region, supported by an industry network that connects employers directly to training, academic pathways, research and talent development.

QUOTES

"Canada is investing in rail - now it needs the people to build and maintain it. Centennial brings the hands-on, applied training; Ontario Tech brings the engineering depth. Together, we're building a real pipeline of skilled talent for one of the country's biggest infrastructure pushes in a generation."

- Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College

"As Canada invests in the future of rail, we also need to invest in the people who will design, build, operate and maintain these critical transportation systems. Ontario Tech launched Canada's first English-language railway engineering specialization in direct response to what we are hearing from industry. Through this partnership with Centennial College, we are bringing together engineering education, applied training and industry expertise to build a made-in-Canada talent pipeline that supports major infrastructure priorities and prepares the next generation to lead the future of rail."

- Dr. Steven Murphy, President and Vice-Chancellor, Ontario Tech University

"Canada's rail sector continues to expand, playing a vital role in advancing sustainable mobility and decarbonization. Developing the next generation of skilled talent has, therefore, never been more important. As Canada's national champion in passenger rail mobility solutions and proud Canadian manufacturer of rolling stock, Alstom is delighted to see Centennial College and Ontario Tech partnering to equip students with the rail-specific expertise that will support the future of our industry and communities."

- Vincent-Pierre Giroux, Global Learning & Talent Development Director, Alstom

"The alliance between Ontario Tech and Centennial College creates a powerful engine for innovation, combining expertise in systems lifecycle engineering with hands-on technical skills. Together, they will accelerate knowledge transfer across high-growth sectors, including aerospace, defense, nuclear, rail transit, and high-speed rail - while building the talent and capabilities needed to strengthen Canada's leadership in the delivery and operation of complex infrastructure systems."

- Laurence Lebel, Ing. ENV-SP, Technical Director, AtkinsRéalis

"As we deliver one of the largest transit expansion programs in North America, partnerships like this are critical to building the skilled workforce needed to support the future of rail and transit. Strengthening pathways into rail careers will help ensure the industry has the talent needed to support major infrastructure projects for years to come."

- Monica Fox, Director, Learning, Leadership & Talent Management, Metrolinx

About Centennial College

Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the College is renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships. Centennial annually welcomes thousands of full-time and part-time students from across the GTA, Canada, and the world. These students pursue their education in diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.

About Ontario Tech University

Ontario Tech University advances technology with purpose, guided by ethics, sustainability and human judgment. A leader in artificial intelligence, the university applies technology to drive innovation in teaching, research and operations.

We don't just imagine a better future-we build it. Ontario Tech delivers solutions that support Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy, fueling innovation in energy systems, electrification and sustainable technologies. Through partnerships with industry, our researchers and students tackle real-world challenges, including transformative initiatives like Project Arrow, where Ontario Tech was the build partner for Canada's first zero-emissions electric concept vehicle.

In Fall 2025, Ontario Tech launched the first undergraduate Railway Engineering specialization at an English Canadian university, further strengthening the university's leadership in engineering education and directly responding to industry demand for highly skilled talent in transportation and infrastructure. Together, these efforts reinforce Ontario Tech's role in developing the workforce and solutions needed to support Canada's economic growth and long-term energy future. Discover what's next in railway innovation: ontariotechu.ca/railway.





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