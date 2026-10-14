ThinkTrends Lands $49 Million IDIQ Contract from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for AI and Data Implementation Support

HERNDON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / ThinkTrends, LLC has been awarded a five-year, $49 million single-award IDIQ contract by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide software implementation and support services across agency operations. The contract, awarded under a Total Small Business Set-Aside, was competed among eight offerors and issued under the Department of Health and Human Services.

The contract establishes a dedicated vehicle for the implementation, integration, enhancement, maintenance, licensing, and sustainment of the ThinkTrends software environment across FDA systems. ThinkTrends' agentic AI platform is already deployed in several FDA regulatory tools, including the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS), the Site Selection Tools, and the BIMO Evaluation Support Tool.

Under this contract, ThinkTrends will support a broad scope of technical services including agentic Document AI, optical character recognition, data migration and integration, application development, analytics, robotic process automation, natural language processing, generative AI, and machine learning. Specific work will include converting PDF adverse event reports into structured data, digitizing document repositories, improving data extraction for regulatory tools, and integrating upstream and downstream agency systems.

"We are proud, grateful, and genuinely excited. The FDA has been a remarkable partner, and this contract gives us the vehicle to do even more together, pushing the boundaries of what AI can do in service of public health," said Jyotiska Biswas, CEO of ThinkTrends.

About ThinkTrends

ThinkTrends is a leader in regulated enterprise and federal AI systems, specializing in no-code agentic AI platforms, secure large-language-model deployments, document automation, and AI governance solutions. With a mission to bring trustworthy, high-performance AI to regulated sectors, ThinkTrends supports clients across life science, finance, and federal agencies.

Learn more at www.thinktrends.co.

Media Contact

Nandita Sarkar

nandita.s@thinktrends.co

SOURCE: ThinkTrends, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/thinktrends-lands-49-million-idiq-contract-from-the-u.s.-food-and-1236660