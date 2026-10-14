Solera Global Corp.: Solera and CHANGAN Strengthen Their European Collaboration to Connect CHANGAN Vehicles to the Region's Insurance, Claims and Repair Ecosystem

As Chinese automakers accelerate their expansion in Europe, Solera, a leading technology and data partner to insurers, provides the data and technology connections that help new vehicles be understood, assessed and repaired across the region

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Holdings, LLC. ("Solera"), a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management and digital transportation safety solutions, today announced at the Paris Motor Show the strengthening of its strategic collaboration with CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE EUROPE HOLDING B.V. ("CHANGAN") in Europe. The agreement is designed to support CHANGAN's integration into the European automotive ecosystem beyond vehicle sales, connecting its vehicles with the insurers, claims organizations, repair networks and parts distribution channels that will support them throughout their lifecycle. By facilitating access to relevant vehicle and repair information, supporting technical training and improving serviceability, the collaboration aims to strengthen CHANGAN's European aftersales infrastructure, enhance repairability and parts accessibility, and contribute to long-term residual value optimization.





Chinese brands have become a significant force in the European car market, accounting for nearly 12% of new-car sales in August 2026, according to Dataforce. CHANGAN, already present in 15 European markets, is using the Paris Motor Show to present new models to European customers. Yet bringing vehicles to market is only one part of the challenge. Once on the road, a vehicle enters a complex chain of insurers, assessors, repairers and parts networks, which may have limited familiarity with new brands and models. The question for any automaker scaling in Europe is not only how to sell vehicles, but how to ensure the ecosystem can understand, assess, repair and support them.

"As CHANGAN expands its presence in Europe, Solera provides the critical connection to the region's established insurance and repair ecosystem," said Carlos Garcia, Vice President Global Automotive Centre, SOLERA. "As a leading technology and data partner to insurers, Solera brings the trusted data, claims expertise and digital infrastructure CHANGAN needs to ensure its vehicles can be effectively understood, assessed and repaired across the European market."

For Chinese automakers entering Europe, the road to the market runs through its insurers. After an accident, an insurer needs to understand the vehicle, the damage and the likely repair costs. As a global leader serving more than 280,000 customers and partners in 120+ countries, Solera has spent decades building a mature technology system and has accumulated extensive experience and proven results across numerous markets.

This historical strength helps new manufacturers' vehicles become part of the systems insurers and repairers already use every day, giving insurers greater visibility into repair requirements and costs, and supporting better-informed claims decisions.

The two companies will support a more structured and reliable flow of information about vehicles, parts and repair, strengthening the following across the European region:

Data compliance and governance, supporting appropriate handling of relevant automotive information within the European environment;



supporting appropriate handling of relevant automotive information within the European environment; Data consistency and transparency, so that insurers, assessors and repairers work from the same reliable vehicle, parts and repair information;

so that insurers, assessors and repairers work from the same reliable vehicle, parts and repair information; Connectivity and digitalization, so that CHANGAN vehicles integrate effectively into established digital claims and repair workflows.





The collaboration is particularly relevant to Europe's independent repair networks, which need consistent information to identify new vehicles, select the right parts and prepare accurate estimates. Across its broader technology portfolio, Solera offers solutions, including its Qapter digital claims and repair platform and AI-enabled workflows, that demonstrate how reliable data can support more efficient damage assessment and repair processes. These capabilities can help enable smoother claims journeys, better-coordinated repairs and more consistent support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

"CHANGAN has been building in Europe for over two decades - from its design centre in Turin and engineering and R&D centre in Birmingham, to its European headquarters in Munich established in 2025. The brand is now present in 15 European markets, with national sales companies in Germany, the UK and Spain, and plans to reach around 1,000 sales and service points by 2030. Behind it sits a service and parts infrastructure built ahead of sales: one pan-European call centre, one service engineering centre and four parts centres, together with roadside assistance and the withU user brand. Because in Europe, supporting a vehicle matters as much as selling it. Europe is a strategic priority for CHANGAN, and our approach is 'In Europe, for Europe'. Our customers must be able to count on seamless insurance, claims and repair support wherever they drive. Working with Solera helps us connect our vehicles to the ecosystem that will support them throughout their lifecycle," said Ethan Yin, Executive Deputy General Manager of Changan Europe.

Solera maintains relationships with more than 200 automotive OEMs worldwide, with directly licensed data from more than 90% of them. As more Chinese manufacturers build their presence in Europe, Solera is positioned to help connect OEMS with the insurers and repairers supporting their vehicle.

Interview opportunities

Carlos Garcia, Vice President Global Automotive Centre, SOLERA, will be available for interviews on the CHANGAN stand at the Paris Motor Show (Paris Expo Porte de Versailles) on October 12, 2026. To schedule an interview, please contact francois.ramaget@cognitomedia.fr

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions - Solera is home to leading brands across the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, and Autodata, among others. Solera serves more than 280,000 customers and partners in 120+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About CHANGAN

With 164 years of industrial heritage and more than four decades of automobile manufacturing expertise, Changan Automobile has evolved from a pioneer of China's modern industry into a global automotive brand. Changan began exploring the European market in 2001 and established its Global Design Centre in Turin, Italy. Today, Changan operates 22 manufacturing bases and 93 plants worldwide, serves six major regional markets, including China, and is expanding its presence to 149 countries and regions.

Media contacts

Solera: media@solera.com

Cognito Paris: francois.ramaget@cognitomedia.fr

CHANGAN Europe: Chang Tong, changtong@changan.com.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a88e8c45-fd38-47de-8c9f-2ee22cd576e3