Review assessed internal controls, due diligence, risk management and IT systems across the Unit; an audit of the Unit's financial statements follows as the second stage

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - The Citizenship Unit of St. Kitts and Nevis (CIU) has completed the first stage of an independent review conducted by leading global audit firm, Deloitte. The review forms part of the Unit's transparency and good governance pillars and focused on the operational efficiency and integrity of the Unit's processes, and readiness for a full financial audit.

Deloitte's review included:

An assessment of CIU's business operations and continuity including investment inflows and how they impact the economy.

Current policies and procedures, internal controls, governing legislation, data management and reporting as well as the unit's governance, compliance and process flows.

The effectiveness of process and internal controls and overall compliance with applicable legislation, policies and international standards.

Specific areas of focus were:

Internal controls. The strength of controls and procedures across the Unit.

The strength of controls and procedures across the Unit. Due diligence. The Unit's due diligence process, assessed against internationally accepted best practice.

The Unit's due diligence process, assessed against internationally accepted best practice. Risk management. The Unit's risk matrix and how risks are identified, assessed and managed.

The Unit's risk matrix and how risks are identified, assessed and managed. IT systems. The robustness of the systems that support application processing and the Unit's wider operations.

The robustness of the systems that support application processing and the Unit's wider operations. Information sharing. Ongoing inter-ministerial and third party stakeholder collaboration as part of CIU's role in safeguarding national security.

The Unit's core function is to ensure that applications comply with the laws, policies and standards of best practice that govern the Programme. The review applies the same scrutiny to the Unit's own operations.

H.E. Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit, said: "An institution that asks applicants to meet exacting standards must be prepared to meet them itself. Independent scrutiny of our controls, our due diligence and our systems is how we show that the Programme is run to the standard our partners expect. We will act on what the review tells us."

Next steps

Deloitte will continue to support the Unit as the review moves to its second stage: an audit of the Unit's financial statements, performed in accordance with International Standards on Auditing. This stage will assess whether the financial statements are accurate, complete and present a true and fair view of the Unit's financial position and performance, and will confirm the Unit's adherence to applicable laws, regulations and international accounting standards. It will conclude with recommendations on the Unit's financial practices, internal controls and risk management.

An independent audit of the Unit's accounts is provided for under the Citizenship by Investment Unit Act (No. 11 of 2024), which established the Unit as a statutory body corporate.

About the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme

Established in 1984, the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme is the world's longest-standing programme of its kind. It continues to evolve through robust governance, enhanced due diligence, and innovative service delivery, maintaining its reputation as a trusted and globally respected leader in investment migration.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318922