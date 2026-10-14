The International Insurance Society (IIS) has announced the finalists for the 2026 RGA Leaders of Tomorrow award, recognizing four emerging insurance professionals for their leadership potential and original research on issues shaping global insurance and risk management.

Typically, three finalists advance to this stage of the program; this year, the selection panel chose to recognize four, citing the exceptional quality and thought leadership reflected in the submitted research and presentations.

The finalists were selected from the 2026 RGA Leaders of Tomorrow cohort. Guided by executive mentors, participants authored original papers on timely insurance topics, with their work evaluated by the program's selection panel.

The 2026 RGA Leaders of Tomorrow finalists include:

Malik Abbassi-Antoine, Chief Market Development Officer, Europe, Lloyd's Insurance Company

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Charlotte Halkett, Principal, Milliman

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Kelly Hayes, Underwriting Specialist, AVP, MSIG USA

Mission-Critical Risk and Catastrophic D&O Claims: Governance Framework for Underwriters

Leonie Schlichthärle, Executive Director Actuarial, Gallagher Re

Leading Actuarial Teams through the AI Transition: Navigating between Management Challenges and Efficiency Gains

The four finalists will take the stage at the Global Insurance Forum 2026, held Nov. 15-16 at the Lloyd's Building in London, England, to share insights from their research. One finalist will be named the 2026 RGA Leader of Tomorrow Award winner during the event.

"The RGA Leaders of Tomorrow program reflects our commitment to developing the people who will help shape the future of insurance," said Josh Landau, President of the International Insurance Society. "These finalists have distinguished themselves through the quality of their research, their ability to address complex industry challenges and their potential to lead. We look forward to bringing their perspectives to the Global Insurance Forum in London."

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, is a Gold Partner of the 2026 Global Insurance Forum and sponsor of the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow program. The mentorship program is designed to nurture and inspire the next generation of insurance professionals who have demonstrated executive leadership potential.

"RGA is proud to support the Leaders of Tomorrow program and invest in the talented professionals who will shape the future of insurance," said Tony Cheng, President and Chief Executive Officer of RGA. "Through mentorship, peer networking, and exposure to diverse industry perspectives, the program helps emerging leaders develop their leadership capabilities and prepare to navigate increasingly complex challenges. Their ideas and ambition will be essential to advancing our industry as we work together to build a more resilient future."

The 2026 RGA Leaders of Tomorrow papers can be accessed here: https://internationalinsurance.org/rga_leaders_of_tomorrow_2026

The 62nd Global Insurance Forum will take place Nov. 15-16, 2026, at Lloyd's in London. Under the theme "Turning Volatility into Value," the program will bring together senior insurance executives from around the world to examine the forces reshaping the industry, including AI at scale, geopolitical and market volatility, capital strategy, modernization, resilience and the evolving demands of leadership.

For more information on the Global Insurance Forum and to register, visit theglobalinsuranceforum.org.

About International Insurance Society

The International Insurance Society (IIS) is a non-profit organization that brings together insurance and risk management professionals from around the world. Through talent and leadership development, recognizing excellence, networking, and driving thought leadership, IIS fosters a global community that can protect and empower society for generations to come.

About The Institutes

The Institutes are a not-for-profit dedicated to helping people and organizations succeed in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through numerous affiliated business units and brands, we educate, elevate, and connect students, professionals, and organizations by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and collaboration they need to tackle the most complex risk management and insurance challenges. Backed by more than 115 years as a trusted knowledge partner, we empower people and organizations to create a more resilient world.

The Institutes is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA is one of the world's largest and most respected reinsurers and remains guided by a powerful purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. As a global capabilities and solutions leader, RGA empowers partners through bold innovation, relentless execution, and dedicated client focus all directed toward creating sustainable long-term value. RGA has approximately $4.3 trillion of life reinsurance in force and total assets of $167.1 billion as of June 30, 2026. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, please visit rgare.com or follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook. Investors can learn more at investor.rgare.com.

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