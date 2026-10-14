GOVMINT: The Coin America Was Never Meant to Own

GOVMINT Releases Exclusive Coins, 1933-2026 Saint-Gaudens "Fenton Double Eagle"

EAGAN, MN / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / GOVMINT has announced the release of a very limited number of First Day of Production (FDP) 1933-2026 $20 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles, a coin that pays tribute to one of the most compelling stories in the history of numismatics. It mimics the famous specimen owned by numismatist/coin dealer Stephen Fenton.

At the 2026 American Numismatic Association (ANA) World Fair of Money convention in Pittsburgh, the United States Mint displayed under guard 11 specimens of the 1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle-one of the rarest and most sought-after coins in world history.

Numismatist Stephen Fenton was joined on a panel by author David Tripp and U.S. Mint Chief Council Greg Weinman, discussing the coins history and court battle on the 25th anniversary of the famous King Farouk specimen being made legal for private ownership for the first time.

"The numismatic community loves a great story," says GOVMINT Chief Executive Officer Ted Smetana. "And the tale of the 1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle is one of the most fascinating and wide-ranging in coin history."

The history of the coin begins in 1933, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt removed America from the gold standard. As part of that order, all but two (which were kept for archival purposes) of the 445,000 $20 Gold Double Eagles struck that year were ordered to be melted, making 1933 $20 Saint-Gaudens illegal for personal possession.

A handful survived, including a coin that made its way into the collection of Egypt's King Farouk. When Farouk was deposed in 1952, that single coin embarked upon a nebulous journey.

The coin reappeared in 1996, when British numismatist Stephen Fenton in his capacity as a coin dealer was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service in a sting operation while trying to arrange its sale at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City. A five-year legal battle commenced that ended in 2001 when the U.S. government settled and allowed the sale of the coin to a private owner.

The coin has since set records for sale at auction. It sold for $7.59 million in 2002 and then was sold again for $18.9 million in 2021.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of this famous court finding, a special 1933/2026-dated gold $20 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle is being issued that replicates the original design, denomination, size, weight, and metal purity of the famous original.

GOVMINT has released a very limited number of specimens with labels hand signed by Stephen Fenton, as well as a smaller number of sets that also include a first year-of-issue 1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle with the same Fenton-signed label.

The 1933/2026 Fenton Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle has been struck in a total limited mintage of just 150 gold coins. They are struck by the Commonwealth Mint and are legal tender (Twenty Dollars) of Ascension Island.

Availability

Collectors can secure these pieces by calling 1-800-510-6468 or visiting www.govmint.com/1933saintgaudens

GOVMINT is the leading trusted retailer of exceptional coins, currency, and collectible pieces for the coin collector community.

Contact Information

Brian Johnson

VP of Marketing

media@amsi-corp.com

SOURCE: GOVMINT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-coin-america-was-never-meant-to-own-1235844