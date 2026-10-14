Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens New Locations in Hickory, North Carolina and Hampton, Virginia This Week

Grand Opening Celebrations Include Free Car Washes, Founders Club Extension, and Giveback Day

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, the nation's fifth-largest conveyor car wash company, is pleased to announce the grand openings of two new locations this week in Hickory, North Carolina and Hampton, Virginia. The new locations mark the company's 25th in North Carolina and 16th in Virginia, bringing the total Tidal Wave network to 337 locations across 30 states.

To celebrate the Grand Openings, both locations are offering 12 days of free premium car washes from October 14 to October 25. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy, at no cost. Both locations feature mat cleaning stations, complimentary tire air, spot-free rinse, undercarriage wash, foam and wax treatments, and tire shine - delivering a complete car care experience from start to finish. Tidal Wave is also extending its popular Founders Club offer through both Grand Opening celebrations (October 14-25) - available on the top 3 wash plans, new members pay just $10 for their first month, then receive $10 off each month for the following 12 months, for 13 months of savings. New Tidal Wave members gain access to the entire 337-location network spanning 30 states, offering unmatched convenience for customers on the go.

Tidal Wave is proud to invest in the communities it calls home, having donated more than $8 million to charitable organizations nationwide. In celebration of the Hickory grand opening, the company will host Giveback Day on Thursday, October 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to We Rock The Spectrum Kid's Gym. Donations will support We Rock The Spectrum's mission to provide an inclusive, sensory-friendly play environment for children with special needs and their families, including specialized gym equipment, a calming room, and fine motor and arts and crafts areas designed to build social skills and lifelong friendships.

In celebration of the Hampton grand opening, the company will also host Giveback Day on Thursday, October 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Donations will support the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank's mission to distribute food effectively through collaborative efforts that minimize hunger, promote nutrition, and encourage self-reliance - serving the 1 in 8 Virginians who experience food insecurity each day. For every dollar donated, the Foodbank can provide the equivalent of almost three meals.

"What excites us most about Hickory and Hampton isn't just the openings-it's the partnership with We Rock The Spectrum and Virginia Peninsula Foodbank," said Scott Blackstock, CEO and Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "These organizations exemplify the kind of community-first work that aligns with Tidal Wave's values, and we're honored to support their missions through our Giveback Days."

Hickory, NC Address: 1821 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602

Nearby Location (Hickory): 142 Wilkesboro Blvd NE, Lenoir, NC 28645

Hampton, VA Address: 102 Marketplace Drive, Hampton, VA 23666

Nearby Location (Hampton): 3933 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 337 conveyor car wash locations across the United States, including 25 in North Carolina and 16 in Virginia, with additional openings planned this year in Asheville, NC and Murfreesboro, TN.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers solutions to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit tidalwaveautospa.com.

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About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the nation's fifth-largest conveyor car wash company, with 337 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million through its year-round fundraising initiatives and annual Charity Day event.

Media Contact: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Website: tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-opens-new-locations-in-hickory-north-carolina-and-hampton-virgin-1236878