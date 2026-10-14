Yacht Club de Monaco: Adalberto Miani Trophy Smeralda 888 International Championship finale

MONACO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Smeralda 888s all set to wrap up their season in Monaco

Five events have been contested, with one final regatta to go to determine the 2026 champion. From 16-18 October, the Smeralda 888 fleet returns to the Principality for the grand finale of the Adalberto Miani Trophy for the 2026 championship, mainly led by Marco Favale (Millenium Falcon) and Class President Charles de Bourbon des Deux Siciles (Vamos Mi Amor). With a dozen teams registered, the final points will be decided in Monaco's bay at this event, organised by Yacht Club de Monaco in partnership with North Sails. A total of 16 crews representing eight nations have competed on the circuit this season.

Millenium Falcon and Vamos Mi Amor go head to head

Marco Favale (Millenium Falcon) set the tone back in March by winning the Primo Cup-UBS Trophy ahead of Charles de Bourbon des Deux Siciles (Vamos Mi Amor). The response was swift. A few weeks later in Alassio, Vamos Mi Amor won three races in a row to claim victory in the Luigi Carpaneda Challenge.

Since then, Millenium Falcon has regained the upper hand. After winning the Coupe de l'Hippocampe in Saint-Tropez ahead of Vamos Mi Amor, they went on to win both events in Sardinia, first the Invitational and then the Coppa Europa. Behind the season's two dominant contenders, the battle to complete the podium is extremely tight. Capocaccia, currently lying third on 19 points, has a lead of just one point over Ziva and two over Alessandro Zampori's DAS. This is the last chance to turn this particular table.

A finale named after Adalberto Miani

Since 2025, this final event has been named after Adalberto Miani who passed away in 2024. A sailor who helmed the 12-Metre Trivia and later his Smeralda 888 Botta Dritta, the former Sailing Officer at the Yacht Club de Monaco played a major role in developing the class alongside Charles de Bourbon des Deux Siciles. This year Guido Miani will be on the start.

Marco Favale won the first edition of this trophy. Sailing on Millennium Falcon, the Swiss sailor pulled off a near perfect set of results, finishing 1st, 2nd and 3rd to win the finale ahead of Be Cool and Giada. As a result, he also won the 2025 Smeralda 888 International Championship title.

Monaco again the decider

The first race start signal is set for Friday 16 October at 1.00pm. The Smeralda 888 fleet will gather again under the Rocher on Saturday and Sunday starting at 11.00am with up to four races possible each day. No warning signal can be given after 2.00pm. After five stages and a season hotly contested from start to finish, it now remains to be seen who will have the final word on the water and add their name to the Adalberto Miani Trophy's roll of honour.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a0b88af-022d-4d43-97d6-1565ed9ebff5