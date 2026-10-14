From The Wasatch to the Rockies to the Alps, Winter 26/27 is About To Kick Off

Winter weather is showing up across many Ikon Pass destinations, with fresh snow falling across Colorado, Utah, California, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and Europe. With more snow on the way this week, it's time to seek unique, and start planning winter adventures at more than 70 worldwide Ikon Pass destinations. Ikon Pass is on sale at www.ikonpass.com. For a list of scheduled opening days for winter 26/27, click here.

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First Snow at Arapahoe Basin

In Utah, Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Snowbasin and Brighton received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday with 10 inches of snow at Snowbird and more snow headed to Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons this week.

In Colorado, Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Arapahoe Basin, Eldora Mountain Resort, and Aspen Snowmass all woke up to significant early snow, with more cold air arriving this week and forecasts of an additional 10-12 inches of fresh snow. At A-Basin, snowmaking is teed up and ready to go, with an aim for an ASAP opening day, typically in October.

Across California, Mammoth Mountain, Palisades Tahoe and Sierra-at-Tahoe woke up to some snow dustings with more snow accumulating throughout the day yesterday, setting up the resorts for their anticipated opening days next month.

Big Sky Resort in Montana saw 6 inches on the mountain, with even more snow on the way. The first snow of the season in Wyoming blanketed Jackson HoleMountain Resort's Rendezvous mountain, while Crystal Mountain in Washington got another hit of snow and first flakes fell on Schweitzer in Idaho.

In Canada, Le Massif de Charlevoix saw its very first snowfall of the season yesterday, getting winter started in Québec while Ikon Pass destinations in Alberta and British Columbia received additional snow after early season snowfall just a few weeks ago.

In Europe, high peaks were covered with snow over the weekend, bringing Grandvalira Resorts Andorra and Valle D'Aosta in Italy closer to opening for the winter season.

And if the early snow in the Northern Hemisphere inspires you to hit the slopes now, Valle Nevado in Chile has seen so much late-season snow, it is staying open until November 8!

Photos Videos:

Mammoth Mountain Early Snow

Deer Valley First Snow (Drone Video)

Steamboat First Flakes

Le Massif de Charlevoix First Snow

Arapahoe Basin Fresh Snow

Winter Park Snowy Peaks Photos

Ikon Pass is currently on sale at www.ikonpass.com.

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands, Boyne Mountain and Snowriver Mountain Resort in Michigan; Lutsen Mountains in Minnesota; Granite Peak in Wisconsin; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant and Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort, Sun Peaks Resort, and SilverStar Mountain in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley and Megève Ski Area in France; Dolomiti Superski and Valle D'Aosta in Italy; Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra; Kitzbühel and Ischgl in Austria; Zermatt and St. Moritz in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United, Arai Mountain Resort, Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort, Mt.T, Myoko Suginohara, APPI Resort, Furano Ski Resort, NEKOMA Mountain, Zao Onsen Ski Resort, and Madarao Mountain Resort in Japan; Yunding Snow Park, Beidahu Ski Resort and Lake Songhua Resort in China; Mona Yongpyong in South Korea; and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing, the world's largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

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Contacts:

Kristin Rust

Alterra Mountain Company

krust@alterramtnco.com