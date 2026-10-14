Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dreißigtausend potenzielle Verkäufer und fast keine konkurrierenden Bieter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YHMA | ISIN: US6200763075 | Ticker-Symbol: MTLA
Tradegate
14.10.26 | 19:49
405,00 Euro
+1,00 % +4,00
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
403,90404,8021:25
403,90404,7021:26
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2026 21:02 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A Day of Hope: Motorola Solutions Volunteers Transform Alexander Youth Network's Campus

  • Mobilizes 60 Motorola Solutions volunteers to complete 10 renovation projects for Alexander Youth Network.
  • Revitalizes non-profit's Charlotte campus for over 9,000 children and families who stay each year.
  • Restores shared spaces to help children navigating complex issues see they're valued and supported.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / On Alexander Youth Network's campus in Charlotte, North Carolina, the basketball court is rarely quiet. Kids shoot free throws and celebrate swishing the shot they've practiced all week. Down the path, the pool provides another way for children to play, exercise and unwind.

The non-profit organization serves more than 9,000 children and families across North Carolina each year through mental and behavioral health treatment programs. Its Charlotte campus houses the residential treatment facility where children live while receiving care. On the campus, swimming, sports and creative expression are woven into daily routines and the care the children receive.

Sixty volunteers, ten projects, one transformative day

On Oct. 14, 2026, sixty volunteers from the Motorola Solutions Galvin Masters - an elite group of salespeople engaged in leadership, mentorship and making a lasting difference - partnered with the Motorola Solutions Foundation for their annual Day of Service. This year, they supported Alexander Youth Network and completed several hands-on programs to give the Charlotte campus a vibrant makeover.

Efforts included:

  • Resurfacing the facility's basketball court
  • Restoring the pool locker rooms
  • Refreshing the campus landscaping
  • Painting murals in the cafeteria
  • Installing fresh signage and logos

John Zidar, senior vice president of North America Government, Motorola Solutions, and executive director of the Galvin Masters program said:

"The Galvin Masters are committed to advancing Motorola Solutions' legacy of community support, and this year, we're honored to help Alexander Youth Network bring more hope and healing to children and families across North Carolina."

The power of a place built for healing

At Alexander Youth Network, mental and behavioral health recovery extends far beyond talk therapy. Everyday activities like swimming, playing sports and creative expression are central to how its residents process difficult experiences, heal and grow.

Brennon Graham, CEO of Alexander Youth Network, shared how the campus renovations will impact residents:

"Our kids come to us during some of the hardest moments of their lives, but they're still kids who need space to play, create and just be kids. Play and creative expression are an important part of how we help children heal. These volunteers are coming together to help make our campus a better place for them. They're showing our kids that they matter, and that makes a difference."

Carrying it forward

The Day of Service reflects Motorola Solutions' broader commitment to help build safer cities and thriving communities. As the charitable arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation carries this mission forward in the places where its employees live and work.

Wesley Barden Touhy, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation, said this hands-on opportunity can provide ripple effects for the community:

"Alexander Youth Network is creating safe, supportive spaces where children can heal and thrive. We're proud to support their work to uplift children and families while strengthening the communities where our employees live and work."

Through strategic grants and community partnerships, the Foundation has donated over $100 million over the past decade to vital causes, including $2.6 million to support employee volunteerism and giving initiatives.

Learn more about the Motorola Solutions Foundation grant recipients and community impact by visiting motorolasolutions.org/foundation.

Find more stories and multimedia from Motorola Solutions at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Motorola Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/a-day-of-hope-motorola-solutions-volunteers-transform-alexander-youth-networks-c-1236918

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.