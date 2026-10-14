A Day of Hope: Motorola Solutions Volunteers Transform Alexander Youth Network's Campus

Mobilizes 60 Motorola Solutions volunteers to complete 10 renovation projects for Alexander Youth Network.

Revitalizes non-profit's Charlotte campus for over 9,000 children and families who stay each year.

Restores shared spaces to help children navigating complex issues see they're valued and supported.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / On Alexander Youth Network's campus in Charlotte, North Carolina, the basketball court is rarely quiet. Kids shoot free throws and celebrate swishing the shot they've practiced all week. Down the path, the pool provides another way for children to play, exercise and unwind.

The non-profit organization serves more than 9,000 children and families across North Carolina each year through mental and behavioral health treatment programs. Its Charlotte campus houses the residential treatment facility where children live while receiving care. On the campus, swimming, sports and creative expression are woven into daily routines and the care the children receive.

Sixty volunteers, ten projects, one transformative day

On Oct. 14, 2026, sixty volunteers from the Motorola Solutions Galvin Masters - an elite group of salespeople engaged in leadership, mentorship and making a lasting difference - partnered with the Motorola Solutions Foundation for their annual Day of Service. This year, they supported Alexander Youth Network and completed several hands-on programs to give the Charlotte campus a vibrant makeover.

Efforts included:

Resurfacing the facility's basketball court

Restoring the pool locker rooms

Refreshing the campus landscaping

Painting murals in the cafeteria

Installing fresh signage and logos

John Zidar, senior vice president of North America Government, Motorola Solutions, and executive director of the Galvin Masters program said:

"The Galvin Masters are committed to advancing Motorola Solutions' legacy of community support, and this year, we're honored to help Alexander Youth Network bring more hope and healing to children and families across North Carolina."

The power of a place built for healing

At Alexander Youth Network, mental and behavioral health recovery extends far beyond talk therapy. Everyday activities like swimming, playing sports and creative expression are central to how its residents process difficult experiences, heal and grow.

Brennon Graham, CEO of Alexander Youth Network, shared how the campus renovations will impact residents:

"Our kids come to us during some of the hardest moments of their lives, but they're still kids who need space to play, create and just be kids. Play and creative expression are an important part of how we help children heal. These volunteers are coming together to help make our campus a better place for them. They're showing our kids that they matter, and that makes a difference."

Carrying it forward

The Day of Service reflects Motorola Solutions' broader commitment to help build safer cities and thriving communities. As the charitable arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation carries this mission forward in the places where its employees live and work.

Wesley Barden Touhy, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation, said this hands-on opportunity can provide ripple effects for the community:

"Alexander Youth Network is creating safe, supportive spaces where children can heal and thrive. We're proud to support their work to uplift children and families while strengthening the communities where our employees live and work."

Through strategic grants and community partnerships, the Foundation has donated over $100 million over the past decade to vital causes, including $2.6 million to support employee volunteerism and giving initiatives.

Learn more about the Motorola Solutions Foundation grant recipients and community impact by visiting motorolasolutions.org/foundation.

Find more stories and multimedia from Motorola Solutions at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

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Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions-foundation

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SOURCE: Motorola Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/a-day-of-hope-motorola-solutions-volunteers-transform-alexander-youth-networks-c-1236918