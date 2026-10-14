Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Boston Realty Advisors has been retained as exclusive advisor by Chestnut Hill Realty for the sale of Beacon Fairbanks Manor, a 56-unit, 100-percent market-rate multifamily property in Brookline, MA.

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Key Takeaways:

The property's classic architecture, high ceilings, prominent corner presence and established market-rate tenancy support a durable in-place investment.

The property sits between Washington Square and Coolidge Corner, placing residents within walking distance of two of Brookline's most established neighborhoods, both offering a variety of retail, dining and other amenities.

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ABOUT BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS

Founded in 2001, Boston Realty Advisors is a Boston-based, privately held, locally operated real estate firm. BRA is a leader in the middle markets, focused on investment sales, corporate real estate and retail. For more information, please go to www.bradvisors.com.

ABOUT CHESTNUT HILL REALTY

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Chestnut Hill Realty is a leading owner and manager of multifamily communities in New England. The company owns and manages 32 apartment properties totaling approximately 5,000 units across Greater Boston and Providence. For more information, please visit www.chr-apartments.com.

Source: Boston Realty Advisors

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319044