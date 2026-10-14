Visterra Landscape Group: Visterra's Oberson's Nursery & Landscape Scores Two Gold, One Silver in NALP Awards of Excellence

Commercial Landscape Contracting category wins include:

Transformation of Elm Street Plaza (Gold)

University of Cincinnati Bearcat Monument Relocation (Gold)

Old Chemistry Building Rehabilitation (Silver)

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Visterra Landscape Group, one of the nation's largest commercial landscape service providers, today announced the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), has awarded its Oberson's Nursery & Landscape partner company two Gold and one Silver in its annual Awards of Excellence, honoring exceptional commercial and residential lawn care and landscape installation, maintenance, and design projects from around the nation.

Awardees will be formally recognized at NALP's flagship ELEVATE National Conference and Expo, Monday, Nov. 9, at the Tampa Convention Center.

"Setting the standard in commercial landscaping is what we strive for each day across our operating regions, and we are both humbled and honored to once again be recognized by NALP for three truly transformational projects," said Visterra President and CEO Alan T. Handley. "We are especially proud of our Oberson's team, led by Project Manager, Michael Bodner, for safely and seamlessly executing these complex projects on-time and on-budget."

Transformation of Elm St. Plaza (Gold) was the first completed project in an $828 million investment to revitalize Cincinnati's Convention District. Oberson's completed the landscape portion in just five months across an entire city block with no street closures, installing 3,600 cubic feet of high-grade engineered soil produced at its Ross, Ohio branch.

University of Cincinnati Bearcat Monument Relocation (Gold) placed the iconic Bearcat monument at the heart of UC's campus, installed skillfully by Project Superintendent Angel Velasco and his team.

Old Chemistry Building Rehabilitation (Silver) features hardscape and softscape improvements at one of the University of Cincinnati's most historic buildings, including a specialized rooftop garden carefully calibrated and installed above an occupied structure.

VIDEO: Join Oberson's leadership for a fascinating walkthrough of all three projects.

About NALP

The National Association of Landscape Professionals is the national trade association and leading voice for the $150 billion landscape industry, which employs more than one million professionals. NALP helps shape policy and regulations and provides industry-leading education, training and resources that help industry companies reach their highest potential. For more information, visit www.landscapeprofessionals.org.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is one of the nation's largest commercial landscape service providers, growing organically and through strategic investment in well-established landscape service providers across 16 states. The company safely delivers expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and installation, sweeping and portering, and snow and ice management services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra has been awarded Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping for the past three consecutive years and is a back-to-back winner of multiple Safety Recognition Awards by the National Association of Landscape Professionals. With incumbent partner leadership guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow a team that prioritizes employee safety, wellbeing and dynamic career opportunities. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

Contacts:

Media: Jim Engineer, Director of Communications media@vlgllc.com

Partnerships: Ryan McGuire, Chief Development Officer rmcguire@vlgllc.com

SOURCE: Visterra Landscape Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/visterras-obersons-nursery-and-landscape-scores-two-gold-one-sil-1236931