Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Rohit Mehta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of their six PowerStock ETFs:

Global X Alphabet PowerStock ETF (TSX: GOOP)

Global X Amazon PowerStock ETF (TSX: AMZP)

Global X Apple PowerStock ETF (TSX: AAPP)

Global X NVIDIA PowerStock ETF (TSX: NVDP)

Global X SpaceX PowerStock ETF (TSX: SPCP)

Global X Tesla PowerStock ETF (TSX: TSLP)





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The PowerStock ETFs is a new suite of lightly-leveraged single-stock ETFs designed to give Canadians enhanced exposure to individual companies without the need for margin. The initial lineup offers enhanced exposure to Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, NVIDIA, SpaceX and Tesla.

Each of the PowerStock ETFs seek to provide long-term capital appreciation by targeting 33% additional exposure to its underlying stock - approximately $133 of stock exposure for every $100 invested. The ETFs trade in Canadian dollars and hedge foreign currency exposure back to the Canadian dollar.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $58 billion of assets under management and more than 160 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

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