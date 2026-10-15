Real Tested Inc.: Papaya Strain Guide Clarifies Genealogy and Conflicting Pedigrees

Independent resource compares legacy and current seed lines while summarizing 262 historical flower tests

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Papaya, an indica-leaning hybrid associated with Nirvana Seeds, has been recorded in more than one lineage account, according to the Papaya strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc.

The guide documents a current lineage described as Citral #13 × Ice #2, alongside a legacy account linking Papaya to Jack Herer × Skunk #1. Rather than treating one pedigree as proof that every product or seed line sold under the Papaya name shares identical genetics, the guide presents the competing records together.

Conflicting Lineage Records

The Papaya name has been used across different breeding records and related crosses.

According to the guide, many crosses also make use of a clone-only Papaya cut associated with Oni Seed Co., while separately named strains including Papaya Punch, Papaya Bomb and Papaya Cake should not automatically be treated as the same strain.

The distinction is important because products carrying similar names may represent different crosses, selections or seed lines.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Papaya Name

The Papaya lab test summary compiles 262 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Papaya name.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 21.70%

21.70% Middle 50% of results: 17.43%-26.71%

17.43%-26.71% CBD: none of the 185 tests reporting CBD reached 1%

These results are historical, name-matched observations. They do not establish that every sample shared identical genetics and should not be interpreted as a prediction of the potency or composition of any current Papaya product or seed line.

Terpene, Flavor and Effect Records

Among 98 historical tests reporting terpene information, the leading median values were:

Limonene: 0.78%

0.78% ß-myrcene: 0.25%

0.25% Linalool: 0.20%

Source descriptions of Papaya also vary.

Leafly describes flavors including tree fruit, tropical and apricot, while Weedmaps has described ripe papaya, mango and a peppery finish.

Leafly user reports commonly associate the strain with relaxed, sleepy and hungry effects.

Flavor and effect descriptions reflect source and user reports and should not be interpreted as guarantees of an individual consumer's experience.

Flowering-Time References

Published cultivation references also differ by source.

Leafly reports a flowering period of approximately 8 to 9 weeks, while Nirvana's current feminized Papaya seed listing reports an indoor flowering period of approximately 63-77 days.

By bringing lineage records, historical laboratory observations and cultivation references into one resource, the guide is intended to show where available sources agree, where they differ and where uncertainty remains around the Papaya name.

The full Papaya strain guide is available at:

https://papayastrain.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://papayastrain.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent strain guide network with 50 numbered cannabis strain stamps, each linking to its own guide. The site describes itself as having 42 characters or worlds, no paid coverage, and sources shown on pages.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@papayastrain.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: papayastrain.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/papaya-strain-guide-clarifies-genealogy-and-conflicting-pedigree-1237057