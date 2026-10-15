Author A. Nobody Publishes London Superhero Thriller Under His Hero's Own Name

"A Nobody: London Doesn't Believe in Superheroes" follows an ordinary Londoner who stops crimes, tips off the Metropolitan Police and stays unknown, and its author has made the same choice





Photo Courtesy of A. Nobody

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A London novelist writing as A. Nobody has published "A Nobody: London Doesn't Believe in Superheroes," a thriller about a masked man who stops violent crime across the capital and will not let the city learn who he is. The author has done the same. The book carries the name its hero gives the police, and the writer behind it has asked to be known by that name alone.

The novel was independently published on March 2, 2026, and is available in print and Kindle editions on Amazon, Apple Books, Rakuten Kobo, Everand, Orell Füssli, Hoopla, Fable and other online stores worldwide. The print edition runs to 360 pages. Amazon lists the book in its superhero science fiction and psychological thriller categories, and the story is set in present-day London.

The book opens in an ordinary London setting with the story of a homeless family, then moves to the Metropolitan Police receiving anonymous tips that turn out to be accurate every time. The caller gives one name, A Nobody. He wears no cape, makes no speeches and leaves no evidence. The only thing anyone has seen of him is a mask, glimpsed in moments of crisis. Violent crimes are stopped before they begin, and strangers are pulled clear of danger seconds before it reaches them. His reputation grows quietly across London until the city no longer knows what to believe.

A. Nobody introduces the book with the city itself. "London doesn't believe in superheroes. It believes in CCTV. In routine. In carrying on."

The story widens as that reputation spreads, and the mask becomes a symbol of a different kind of heroism, one in which doing the right thing requires no recognition, followers or audience.

That publicity draws the attention of a former powerbroker whose life was directly touched by the hero, and who has nothing left to lose. She sets out to bring the hero down, and she does it by going after his sister, the one person the hero cares about most.

The author wrote the book as a response to influencer culture, in which being seen has become more important than taking action. A Nobody turns that around. Its hero is effective because nobody knows his face, and the novel follows what happens to a city when people begin helping one another without an audience. Publishing under the hero's name keeps the author out of the frame for the same reason, and he has chosen to let the book stand without a public profile attached to it.

Readers in London are the prime audience for the book. The city is the novel's setting and its subject, and the questions the story raises about bystanders, surveillance and the habit of carrying on are ones Londoners already live with. Wider release activity is planned to follow once the book has found its groove with readers in the capital.

"And the most powerful man in London is the one nobody knows," A. Nobody said of the book's hero.

About A. Nobody

A. Nobody is the pen name of a London-based novelist who has chosen to publish without a public profile. "A Nobody: London Doesn't Believe in Superheroes," an independently published thriller about a masked Londoner who stops crime and refuses to be known, was released on March 2, 2026. Amazon lists the book in its superhero science fiction and psychological thriller categories. The novel is available in print and Kindle editions on Amazon and other online stores worldwide.

Contact Information

Contact Person: A. Nobody

Email Address: author.a.nobody@gmail.com

Website: https://amzn.eu/d/0i4qDtAR

London, UK

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bff5fccd-fe19-4bdb-9cb0-7cdb36d896c9