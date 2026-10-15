Awards mark the official UK launch of Employment Hero's charity, Hero Foundation

Hero Foundation, the charitable arm of Employment Hero, launches in the UK in partnership with Leeds United Foundation to help people facing barriers to employment find meaningful work

Employment Hero and Leeds United Foundation honour Nathan Kilkenny for the inaugural Pathways to Employment Award

The launch comes as Employment Hero data reveals employment at Leeds small businesses grew 12.1% in the three months to September, five times faster than Manchester (2.4%)

Employment Hero, a global, AI-powered employment platform transforming the way businesses hire, manage and pay their teams, has announced the UK launch of Hero Foundation, its charitable arm dedicated to breaking down barriers to employment and helping people who are overlooked by traditional recruitment find meaningful work.

The UK Foundation was officially launched at Leeds United Foundation's Supporting our City Awards at Elland Road on 14 October, where Employment Hero was headline sponsor. The launch marks the beginning of a new partnership between the two foundations, combining Employment Hero's AI-powered recruitment technology and employer network with Leeds United Foundation's longstanding work supporting local communities.

Founded by Employment Hero CEO and Founder Ben Thompson, the Hero Foundation uses technology to connect people facing barriers to employment with businesses that are ready to hire. Already operating in Australia, the Foundation has supported more than 900 candidates, helped 36 people secure meaningful work and contributed to £850,000 in salaries.

Ben Thompson, CEO and co-founder of Employment Hero, said: "I've spent more than a decade building Employment Hero, and with over 2.5 million employees on our platform, I see the life-changing impact a job can have.

Our customers invest enormously in their people and communities, which is why I knew Hero Foundation would work. Small businesses might not have the resources of large corporates, but they're often the first to take a chance on someone.

The people we support are capable, motivated and ready to work, but they're missing a chance to prove it. Employers often come back asking for more candidates because the calibre is so high.

By combining Leeds United Foundation's community work with our network of 300,000 employers, we can open doors for people who might otherwise be overlooked."

Connecting Leeds' growing businesses with overlooked talent

The launch comes as new Employment Hero data reveals strong employment growth among Leeds' small businesses.

Proprietary data drawn from thousands of Employment Hero's small business payroll customers shows employment at small businesses in Leeds grew 12.1% in the three months to September, five times the rate in Manchester (2.4%)**.

That momentum looks set to continue, with nearly six in ten (58%) Leeds SMEs expecting to grow their headcount in the next 12 months**.

Despite this growth, data suggests that not everyone is benefiting from the opportunities being created. According to Centre for Cities' Big Cities Outlook 2026, Leeds had an employment rate of 70.9% in 2024-25, below the UK average of 75.4%.*

Building pathways into employment across Yorkshire

The UK launch forms part of Employment Hero's wider investment in Leeds and the Yorkshire region, building on its partnership with Leeds United Football Club and its commitment to supporting local businesses and communities.

As part of the launch, Employment Hero introduced a new Pathways to Employment Award at Leeds United Foundation's Supporting our City Awards, recognising individuals who have overcome barriers to build their careers.

The inaugural award was presented to Nathan Kilkenny, who, through his involvement with Leeds United Youth Hub, has secured part-time employment and established his own graphic design business.

Frances Milner, Leeds United Foundation Chief Executive Officer, said: "We see first-hand the difference that having the right opportunity can make to someone's life. Across Leeds, there are ambitious people who want to work and build a future for themselves, but too often face barriers to getting started.

Through our partnership with Hero Foundation, we have an opportunity to build on the work we're already doing in our communities and create stronger connections with local employers. Nathan's story is a brilliant example of what can happen when someone is given the right support and encouragement. We're excited to work together to help more people across Leeds and Yorkshire take that next step into employment."

The partnership will also see the two organisations collaborate on Leeds Works, a flagship employability event planned for February 2027, designed to connect people facing barriers to work with employers actively recruiting across Yorkshire.

For more information about Hero Foundation, visit https://employmenthero.com/uk/hero-foundation/.

About Hero Foundation

Hero Foundation is Employment Hero's charity, dedicated to helping people facing barriers to employment find meaningful work. This includes people with disability, migrants, women rebuilding after family violence, carers returning to the workforce and neurodivergent job seekers. Leveraging Employment Hero's recruitment platform and its network of more than 350,000 businesses, the Foundation is in a unique position to create impact at scale. Registered as an Australian charity with Deductible Gift Recipient (DGR1) status since February 2026, Hero Foundation's goal is to unlock one million employment opportunities by 2034.

About Leeds United Foundation

Leeds United Foundation is the official charity of Leeds United Football Club. Through the power of the badge, the Foundation works with and within its community, with a primary focus on supporting young people because this is where they can make the greatest impact. The Foundation delivers at scale, supporting all of Leeds, but concentrates on the most underserved communities.

Notes to editors

*Source: Centre for Cities, Big Cities Outlook 2026, City Monitor, employment rate data for 2024-25, based on the ONS Annual Population Survey. The reported Leeds employment rate was 70.9%, compared with the UK average of 75.4%. https://www.centreforcities.org/reader/big-cities-outlook-2026/city-monitor-the-latest-data/

**Employment Hero's Leeds employment growth figures are drawn from proprietary payroll data from its small business customers, comparing employment in September 2026 with June 2026. The 58% figure is from Savanta research among small business decision makers in Leeds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014321062/en/

Contacts:

jessica.hale@employmenthero.com

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