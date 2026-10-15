SciBase's EIS Technology Selected as Primary Endpoint in NIH Skin Barrier Study

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leader in AI-based devices for detection and prevention in dermatology, today announces that a new study will be initiated in a collaboration between NIH (National Institute of Health, US) and the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF). In the NIH led study - THREAT (Testing Harms Related to Exposure to Allergenic Toxins), SciBase Nevisense and its Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) technology will be used as a primary endpoint to explore how environmental exposure impacts the skin. The study design has been described in an editorial published in the leading peer-reviewed journal Allergytitled "Exploring the Link Between Environmental Exposures and Disease via Direct Challenge".

In the study healthy subjects will either be exposed to common skin products that contain sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), bedding and clothing made of synthetic fibers, or pure contactants free of SLS and apparel/linen made from natural fibers (100% cotton). The effects of these exposures will be measured and compared using skin impedance (electrical impedance spectroscopy, EIS) as a marker of skin barrier dysfunction. Skin impedance devices transmit electrical signals at different frequencies that sense opposition to the electrical flow thus reflecting the barrier functional status of the skin.

The key highlights of the study are:

NIH has selected skin impedance, measured using SciBase's EIS technology, as the primary endpoint for assessing the impact of environmental exposures on skin barrier function in the THREAT study.

The study involves 80 healthy volunteers and investigates the effects of everyday exposures, including detergents, personal care products and synthetic textiles.

EIS will be used to monitor changes in skin barrier function over time, alongside molecular, microbiome and inflammatory biomarkers.

The study highlights the scientific relevance of EIS as an objective method for assessing skin barrier function, with potential applications in dermatology, cosmetic research and skin care product development.

"We are pleased that our Nevisense technology has been selected for this important NIH-led research initiative. The use of skin impedance as a primary endpoint highlights the scientific relevance of EIS in assessing skin barrier function. We believe this represents an important step in expanding the role of our technology in dermatology and skin health research," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

The article can be found here: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/all.70537

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA): DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 8 588 68 570, E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

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https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-s-eis-technology-selected-as-primary-endpoint-in-nih-skin-barrier-study,c4408958

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4408958/4318510.pdf NIH Allergy article - eng

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