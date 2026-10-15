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KI

WKN: A40D0L | ISIN: SE0022060521 | Ticker-Symbol: IV61
Tradegate
15.10.26 | 09:30
5,796 Euro
-6,64 % -0,412
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9005,93810:17
5,9105,92610:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
53 Leser
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Kinnevik AB: Kinnevik's Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2026

"Kinnevik enters its next chapter with a strong balance sheet, a portfolio of growing companies and a clear direction. Over time, the portfolio will become more concentrated and weighted towards later-stage, profitable growth companies. The shift will be gradual and guided by disciplined capital allocation. The focus is now on delivery and transparency, which is what will strengthen trust and credibility."
Helena Saxon
CEO, Kinnevik AB

Key Developments
¦ NAV of SEK 29.8bn (SEK 108 per share), up SEK 0.2bn or 1 percent in the quarter. NAV down SEK 6.0bn or 17 percent during the first nine months of 2026
¦ NAV growth in the third quarter was driven by company growth, financing rounds in Enveda and Tandem Health above our prior valuations, and currency tailwinds. This was partly offset by lower multiples, reflecting updated forward growth expectations in a few companies and weaker peer development in some subsectors, and by dilution
¦ Net divestments of SEK 18m in the quarter, reflecting continued capital discipline. We completed the previously communicated divestments of Oda (SEK 103m) and YouScan (SEK 30m), and sold shares in Recursion (SEK 50m). Our participation in the financing rounds of Tandem Health and Enveda were our main investments
¦ In the first nine months, our Health & Bio companies grew revenue by a weighted average of 33 percent, with EBITDA margins improving by 4 percentage points. Our Software companies grew by 30 percent, with EBITDA margins improving by 11 percentage points
¦ In the quarter, Cityblock acquired Homeward Health, a rural value-based care provider, alongside a USD 116m financing round led by General Catalyst
¦ Louis De Geer joined as General Counsel

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 2026-10-15 08:00 CEST.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Hannah Björk, Director Corporate Communication
Phone: +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email: press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is a Swedish long-term owner of technology-enabled businesses with clear paths to sustainable, profitable growth, supporting them actively on boards and beyond. Founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families, Kinnevik builds value for shareholders over time. Kinnevik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's large cap list under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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