Flerie AB: Flerie AB (publ) Interim Report January - September 2026

The period in brief

Net asset value was SEK 3,113 million (3,918) and net asset value per share was SEK 35.91 (50.58 on 30 September 2025). Change in net asset value per share in the quarter was -8.3 per cent (-4.2).

Total fair value of shares in portfolio companies was SEK 2,727 million (3,086). Change in fair value of shares in portfolio companies in the quarter was SEK -249 million (-124), equivalent to -8.7 per cent (-4.0).

Net profit/loss amounted to SEK -281 million (-138).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -3.24 (-1.78).

Significant events during the quarter

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Flerie approved the merger plan between Flerie and Biosergen. The merger is expected to close in October.

The net asset value of portfolio company Empros Pharma was written down in full.

Portfolio company Egetis Therapeutics received FDA approval for the drug EMCITATE®.

Portfolio company Xspray Pharma received a CRL from the FDA for Dasynoc®.

Flerie will host a live presentation today at 11:00 CEST. The call will be hosted by Ted Fjällman (CEO) and Cecilia Stureborg von Schéele (CFO). The presentation will be held in English and include a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please register via the link below.

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/dbb7c8bd-44cb-45de-afaa-1135d529d3bd@8a6f565d-42e1-4b27-93d3-51ae5cf1e4a2'source=copyLinkLegacyShareLinkDialog

The presentation will be available after the webcast at www.flerie.com.

For more information:

Ted Fjällman, CEO

Email: ir@flerie.com

Flerie in brief

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com

This information is information that Flerie AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-15 08:00 CEST.