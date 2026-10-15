Key Highlights

Mach42 appoints David Tester, a semiconductor engineering leader with more than 30 years' experience, as Vice President of Engineering.

The appointment comes as Mach42's engineering team doubles in size in 2026 and the company moves from product development to industry-wide adoption.

Mach42's AI technology gives analog and mixed-signal designers dramatically broader verification coverage, working alongside existing tools, workflows and sign-off flows.

Mach42, the company bringing frontier AI to analog and mixed-signal chip design, today announced the appointment of David Tester as Vice President of Engineering. David will lead Mach42's engineering organization as it scales its technology into production use at semiconductor companies worldwide.

David brings more than 30 years of experience across established semiconductor companies and high-growth start-ups, including EnSilica. He joins as Mach42's engineering team doubles in size in 2026 and will lead delivery of the company's accelerating product roadmap.

"Analog verification is one of the last great bottlenecks in chip design," said David Tester, Vice President of Engineering at Mach42. "Designs have grown vastly more complex, but the way we verify them has barely changed in decades. Mach42 has built something genuinely new: an AI layer that explores and verifies far more of the design space than traditional simulation alone, while leaving trusted golden sign-off checks untouched. It works with engineers' existing tools and alongside the new generation of AI agents. I'm excited to lead the team putting this technology into the hands of the engineers who need it most."

"David combines deep technical expertise, a track record of disciplined execution and first-hand experience of the exact problem we're solving," said Paul Neil, COO of Mach42. "That's the leadership Mach42 needs as we scale from product development to industry-wide adoption, and we're delighted to have him on board."

About Mach42

Mach42 is delivering a modern solution to accelerate analog and mixed-signal verification, leveraging advanced machine learning and AI to simplify, automate, and speed up complex verification tasks.

Our proprietary neural network technology enables the creation of high-accuracy surrogate models from minimal data, dramatically reducing development and computational costs. These models can be automatically exported in Verilog-A, System Verilog, and C/C++ formats, enabling seamless integration with industry-standard simulators.

Learn more at https://mach42.ai/.

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Contacts:

Mach42

Martha Leigh

martha.leigh@mach42.ai