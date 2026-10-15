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500.000 USD Mindestabnahme! Small-Cap-Aktie noch unter dem Radar
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SN

WKN: 882336 | ISIN: NZTELE0001S4 | Ticker-Symbol: NZT
Frankfurt
15.10.26 | 08:07
0,944 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9250,96809:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPARK NEW ZEALAND
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED0,9440,00 %
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