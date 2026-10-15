Vantage Brings "Wild Trading" Experience to TradeID 2026 in Moscow

PR Newswire

MOSCOW, Oct. 15, 2026

MOSCOW, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, a global multi-asset broker, will participate as a Network Zone Partner at TradeID 2026, taking place on 21 October at VK Stadium in Moscow. The event will bring together professionals from across the financial markets, fintech, crypto and trading communities in Russia and the CIS.

As part of its participation, Vantage will host a dedicated Network Zone designed to bring traders, partners and industry professionals together through networking and interactive experiences. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Vantage representatives and learn more about the company's approach to trading technology, education and partner engagement.

Inspired by the unpredictable nature of financial markets, Vantage's "Wild Trading" concept will transform the Network Zone into a jungle-themed environment built around exploration, interaction and discovery.

Attendees will be able to explore a series of interactive areas throughout the space, including a dedicated photo experience, a limited-edition merchandise zone and "Steal the Gold", a laser-maze challenge designed to add an immersive and playful element to the event. Visitors can also enter an end-of-day draw for a chance to win an iPhone 18 Pro as the grand prize.

The Network Zone will also provide visitors with an opportunity to learn more about Vantage's broader partner ecosystem and trading solutions, including Copy Trading, PAMM, 24/7 CFD Gold Trading, and the Vantage Partner Programme, where available and subject to applicable regulatory and commercial requirements.

"For Vantage, TradeID is an opportunity to strengthen our dialogue with the professional trading community. Even as financial markets become increasingly digital, face-to-face interaction creates valuable opportunities for traders and partners to exchange practical experiences, share perspectives and help us better understand their priorities and expectations.

"We believe an engaged community, supported by professional knowledge, evolving trading technology and an open exchange of ideas, plays an important role in the industry's continued development. Through TradeID, we look forward to listening to the community, sharing our perspectives and supporting meaningful conversations about the future of trading," said Danil Grigorev, CMO of Vantage Russia.

Vantage's participation at TradeID 2026 reflects its continued focus on building closer connections with trading communities and industry partners - demonstrating its products and solutions, exchanging perspectives on the market and listening directly about what they want to see from the industry next.

Visit Vantage in the lounge zone at TradeID 2026, held at VK Stadium on 21 October, to meet the team, explore the interactive experiences, and enter the prize draw.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets is a multi-asset CFD broker offering access to Gold, Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 17 years of experience, Vantage provides a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile app, and a user-friendly trading experience.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex leveraged products and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Trading CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Availability of products and services described in this release is subject to jurisdictional restrictions and may not be available to residents of certain countries or regions.

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