Landmark 90-Credit PGCE Tutoring Launches with Input from Tutors International

PR Newswire

OXFORD, England, Oct. 15, 2026

New practice-focused qualification gives professional tutors a robust postgraduate route to demonstrate their expertise, as tutoring becomes an increasingly important part of mainstream education.

OXFORD, England, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A landmark postgraduate qualification designed specifically for professional tutors has launched in the UK, marking a significant step forward for a profession that has long lacked an equivalent way to demonstrate its expertise.

The PGCE Tutoring, delivered by UWE Bristol and developed with advisory input from Tutors International, is an innovative 90-credit, practice-focused qualification built specifically around one-to-one and small-group tutoring. It combines the academic rigour of a PGCE with subject expertise, professional standards, and advanced tutor training.

Learn more about PGCE Tutoring here

The launch comes as private tutoring becomes an increasingly important part of mainstream education. According to the Sutton Trust, 29% of secondary school pupils in England and Wales have received private tutoring, rising to 45% in London, compared with 18% twenty years ago.[1]

While classroom teachers have long had recognised qualifications such as the PGCE, professional tutors have had no equivalent way to demonstrate the distinct knowledge, skills, and professional practice involved in their work.

Adam Caller, Founder and CEO of Tutors International, said:

"Professional tutoring has existed for generations, but the qualification infrastructure has not reflected the expertise and responsibility involved. Teachers have long had clear ways to develop and demonstrate their professional practice. Tutors have not. This qualification begins to change that."

Research conducted by Tutors International suggests that public expectations already assume standards and requirements that do not currently exist across the profession.[2]

Key findings include:

54% of UK adults believe tutors must hold a recognised teaching qualification

39% believe tutors must be registered with a regulatory body

38% say they would only hire a tutor with a recognised teaching qualification

Only 7% knew there is currently no UK regulatory body for private tutors

The course develops tutors' ability to adapt teaching to the individual, respond in real time, and support learner progress, while building expertise in evidence-informed pedagogy, inclusive practice, safeguarding, and professional standards.

Its substantial practice component enables tutors to apply, evidence, and critically reflect on their work. The course also includes structured subject audit and reflection activities, where appropriate, designed to strengthen both pedagogical skill and subject expertise.

Caller added:

"This qualification gives tutors a robust, respected way to develop and demonstrate their professional practice. Just as importantly, it gives parents greater confidence that the person supporting their child has undertaken rigorous postgraduate training designed specifically for tutoring."

As demand for personalised education continues to grow worldwide, the PGCE Tutoring marks an important step towards greater consistency, professional recognition, and confidence in the tutoring profession.

Mark Avery, Senior Lecturer in Education at UWE Bristol and the programme leader explained:

"One-to-one and small-group tutoring requires a distinctive combination of pedagogical knowledge, relational practice, professional judgement and responsiveness to individual learners. This PGCE offers a rigorous, practice-focused postgraduate route to develop these capabilities and reflect critically on impact, while contributing to UNESCO's call for a balanced, evidence-informed approach to the scale, quality, impact and regulation of private supplementary tutoring."

Notes to Editors

The PGCE Tutoring is delivered by UWE Bristol and designed specifically for professional tutors working in one-to-one and small-group learning environments.

A webinar for educators and prospective course students will be held on 21 October.

The 90-credit PGCE includes a substantial Tutoring Practice module, enabling tutors to apply, evidence, and reflect critically on their professional practice.

Enrolment is open for the first cohort beginning in January 2027.

Mark Avery is available for contact at mark3.avery@uwe.ac.uk

Adam Caller is available for interview and comment. Previous interviews here.

Sources

[1] Sutton Trust, Private Tutoring 2026 (February 2026).

[2] Tutors International survey of 2,010 UK adults, October 2024.

About Tutors International

Tutors International was founded by Adam Caller, a former teacher and private tutor, to provide bespoke full-time tuition for families worldwide. Adam has long advocated for greater recognition, professional standards and accountability in private tutoring, and continues to push for meaningful change across the profession. tutors-international.com

About UWE Bristol

UWE Bristol is a modern UK university focused on outstanding learning, applied research and close collaboration with industry and the professions. Its courses are designed to equip students with the knowledge and practical skills needed to make an impact in their chosen fields. uwe.ac.uk

UWE Programme Leader - Mark Avery - mark3.avery@uwe.ac.uk

Tutors International Marketing - marketing@tutors-international.com

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