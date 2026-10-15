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EN

WKN: A41CA3 | ISIN: BE0974499312 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Q7
Frankfurt
15.10.26 | 08:55
16,800 Euro
-3,72 % -0,650
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGYVISION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGYVISION NV 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.10.2026 09:30 Uhr
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EnergyVision nv: Q3 2026 Trading Update - EnergyVision continues strong growth and confirms outlook through 2029

Q3 2026 Trading Update - EnergyVision continues strong growth and confirms outlook through 2029

PR Newswire

GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 15, 2026

GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyVision (ENRGY:BB), an integrated energy and mobility company, today issued a trading update covering the first nine months of 2026, reporting continued strong growth in its energy supply, renewable energy and electric-vehicle charging activities.

Revenue increased 52.2% to €142.0 million. Growth was primarily driven by the non-asset-based energy segment, where revenue increased 118.9% to €96.1 million. Asset-based mobility revenue rose 73.1% to €9.0 million, while asset-based energy revenue increased 34.0% to €26.0 million.

The number of customer connection points increased 80.4% year-on-year to 223,914, strengthening EnergyVision's base of recurrent energy-related revenue. The number of operational charging points reached 4,900, an increase of 60% since year-end 2025.

EnergyVision's contracted wind volumes continued to increase. Expected wind production stands at 70 GWh for 2026, while more than 150 GWh of wind volumes have already been secured for 2027. Together with the company's existing production assets and growing energy supply and mobility activities, these volumes increase visibility on future revenue and underlying EBITDA.

Customer retention remained strong, supporting the recurrent nature of EnergyVision's energy supply activities. More than 79% of customers acquired through collective purchasing campaigns remained with the company one year after joining.

EnergyVision confirmed its outlook for 2026, 2027 and 2029. Underlying EBITDA is expected to grow by 35% in 2026 and by at least 40% in 2027. The company also confirmed its target of at least €125 million in underlying EBITDA by 2029.

EnergyVision expects to generate positive free cash flow after investments by 2027, based on an annual investment programme of approximately €70 million. The company expects to achieve this through the continued growth of its existing activities, without changing its investment pace or relying on a capital raise or additional debt funding.

The full press release is available at: https://investors.energyvision.be/en/press-releases.

Bloomberg - Euronext Brussels: ENRGY:BB
ISIN: BE0974499312
Yahoo Finance - Euronext Brussels: ENRGY.BR

Contact:
Maarten Michielssens
CEO EnergyVision
ir@energyvision.be

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/q3-2026-trading-update---energyvision-continues-strong-growth-and-confirms-outlook-through-2029-302909746.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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