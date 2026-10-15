Hamburg (ots) -Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) and The Associated Press (AP) are expanding their relationship. Effective immediately, dpa is taking over the sales and marketing of AP's video news and live video services in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, thereby expanding dpa's existing video offering. This exclusive agreement opens up further growth opportunities for dpa in the video sector and strengthens their market position. AP, in turn, benefits from dpa's wide customer relationships in the German-speaking world and the availability of AP's video alongside dpa's growing video offering. The two news agencies announced the move jointly today."The partnership with AP generates tangible added value for our customers. They receive an attractive and comprehensive video offering from a single source, combining regional, national and international moving-image content with live video," says dpa CEO Peter Kropsch. "At the same time, the partnership demonstrates the opportunities that arise when independent news agencies combine their strengths. Fact-based news is an essential foundation for democratic awareness and decision-making. Our collaboration helps to safeguard this foundation, in a media landscape increasingly shaped by video and artificial intelligence.""AP and dpa have worked closely together for more than a decade, and this agreement reflects our shared commitment to independent, fact-based journalism and to meeting the changing needs of our customers," says AP President and CEO Daisy Veerasingham. "By bringing together the strengths of both organizations across formats, we can provide customers with a broader range of high-quality news and develop new services for a rapidly changing market."The collaboration strengthens AP's position as one of the world's leading providers of news video, combining its global reach with dpa's longstanding client relationships in the region. Media organizations in German-speaking countries thus gain access to a comprehensive range of video content from a single source that includes AP material with an international focus, as well as unparalleled coverage of the U.S..AP and dpa have had a text and photo agreement since 2013, under which dpa markets AP's photos in Germany and Austria, and AP's text throughout the DACH region. This agreement is also extended for a further 10 years and sits alongside this new video agreement.About dpaThe German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media groups, companies and organisations with editorial content. This includes texts, photos, videos, graphics, radio reports and other formats. As an internationally active agency, dpa reports in seven languages. Approximately 1,000 journalists work from around 130 locations in Germany and abroad. Around 170 German media companies are dpa shareholders. The central editorial office, headed by Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The executive board, headed by CEO Peter Kropsch, is based at the company's headquarters in Hamburg. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board is Daniel Schöningh (Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Munich).At home and abroad, media with various editorial orientations place their trust in dpa's non-partisan, neutral and verified reporting. dpa works according to the principles laid down in its statutes: independent of world views, commercial enterprises or governments. dpa rejects financial contributions from government agencies, companies and private individuals. dpa only accepts project-related funding in a small number of selected cases and after careful consideration. A list of these projects can be found on our website.About APThe Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.orgPressekontakt:dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbHJens PetersenHead of Corporate CommunicationsPhone: +49 40 4113 32843Email: pressestelle@dpa.comPatrick MaksDirector, Media Relations and Corporate CommunicationsThe Associated PressPmaks@ap.orgOriginal-Content von: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/8218/6371467