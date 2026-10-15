Too Good To Go, the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, today announced that it is expanding its Marketplace beyond food, enabling retailers to redistribute surplus across personal care including skincare, haircare, oral care and beauty products pet care, flowers and plants, nutrition and supplements, and home, initially spanning cleaning and laundry products and décor. More than 8,500 stores already supply products across these areas, around one third of which were already working with Too Good To Go to redistribute surplus food.

"In today's society, we have built incredibly efficient processes for producing and selling things at scale, creating abundance, but we have not built the same efficiency into making sure what is left over gets used. As our lives have become more convenient, we have become less conscious of what those things are worth. We used to finish what was on the plate, find a use for what we had and instinctively pause before throwing something away. Too Good To Go is built on making the invisible visible. Value exists all around us. Whether it is a meal, moisturiser, plant or pet product, our role is to help it find someone who can use it. Some products are simply too good to go," said Mette Lykke, CEO of Too Good To Go.

Waste does not stop with food, and neither does Too Good To Go's ambition. Over the last decade, the Too Good To Go Marketplace has grown to connect 150 million registered users with 200,000 active partners. The expansion builds on that scale and on a growing opportunity to help businesses recover value from more types of surplus inventory, while giving consumers access to more useful products at great value.

Too Good To Go has already seen the potential beyond food through selected partnerships in flowers and plants and, more recently, pet care. The company is now bringing those learnings together and deliberately expanding the Marketplace across these new five areas. "Our partners increasingly bring us surplus challenges that go beyond food and ask whether we can help. Surplus exists in every aisle. We see a clear opportunity to apply what we know more broadly and help them recover value across more of their business," added Lykke.

Helping retailers recover value from more types of surplus stock

Across these products, surplus is shaped by expiry dates, retail cycles and shifts in demand. A packaging update can make a beauty product in its previous packaging harder to sell. A range change can leave discontinued shades or flavours behind. The end of a season can make gift sets or home products feel out of context. Forecasts do not always match demand, leaving retailers with more stock than they need. That surplus can tie up working capital and valuable shelf and storage space, even when the product itself remains useful and high quality.

Too Good To Go matches those perfectly good products with people who want them. For consumers, that means more opportunities to discover useful products at great value and make their money go further. For partners, it helps recover value from surplus and reduce waste, while generating opportunities for store visits, product trials and new customer relationships alongside their regular business.

Scaling a new vision across markets

Too Good To Go is rolling out partnerships and deepening supply across Europe, with newer parts of the offer gaining traction across multiple markets and increasing the range of surplus items available locally.

Depending on where they open the app, consumers may find products from Nivea, Neutrogena, Dove, Oral-B, Always and Head Shoulders in France; personal care offers from Too Good To Go partners Inglot and Auchan in Poland; or nutrition products from Decathlon in Italy. Flowers and plants are available through partners including Interflora in Denmark and Sweden, Whole Foods Market in the United States and Canada, home garden retailer OBI in Austria, Germany, Italy and Switzerland with pet food also a particular focus for OBI in Switzerland and Hagebau in Austria and Germany. The mix available varies by market and store.

"Too Good To Go started with food because we saw how absurd it was that something so valuable could become waste. Ten years later, it is clear that the same principle applies beyond food. Our vision is a world with no waste, and expanding the Marketplace lets us act on that vision across more of the products people use every day," explained Lykke. For the company, that means making surplus a more natural choice in everyday life and helping businesses keep more products in use.

Waste is an economic and environmental failure we cannot afford

The scale of food waste is well documented: around 40% of all food produced globally is estimated to go to waste, accounting for around 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Comparable industry-wide estimates are more limited across personal care, pet care, flowers and plants, nutrition and supplements, and home. But the underlying reality is the same: every product requires water, energy, raw materials, labour and logistics before it reaches a shelf. When a usable product becomes waste, that investment has already been made including an environmental cost paid by the planet without the product delivering its intended value.

Available research already shows what is at stake. Water accounts for more than two-thirds of cosmetic formulations on average. The emissions associated with global dry pet food production are comparable to those of the world's 60th-highest-emitting country. In flowers, post-harvest losses can reach up to 40%. The products and supply chains differ, but a product does not lose its value simply because its normal route to sale disappears.

At the same time, consumers are becoming more value-conscious in their everyday choices. Ipsos' September 2026 What Worries the World tracker reflects the continued economic pressure behind that shift, with inflation cited by 29% across 30 countries, placing it among the joint second-most-cited global concerns. Making useful surplus products available at great value helps people make their budgets go further while reducing waste: the same action can deliver economic value and environmental impact.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a global social impact company that connects users with partners to rescue unsold food and stop it from going to waste. With 150 million registered users and 200,000 active partners across 20 countries, Too Good To Go operates the world's largest marketplace for surplus food.

Since its launch in 2016, Too Good To Go has helped to save over 600 million meals from going to waste, the equivalent to 1.6 million tonnes of CO2e avoided. Food waste is accountable for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions globally (WWF, 2021). Project Drawdown (2020) ranked reducing food waste as the number one action you can take to help tackle climate change, by limiting the temperature rise to 2°C by 2100 (Project Drawdown, 2020).

For more information see https://www.toogoodtogo.com/en-gb/press.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260928130807/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries:

Daniel Convertini, Associate Director of Global Public Relations, Too Good To Go dconvertini@toogoodtogo.com

Julie Solem, Denmark Global PR Manager, Too Good To Go jsolem@toogoodtogo.com