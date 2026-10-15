Anatomage Inc.: Redefining the Limits of 3D Medical Study: Anatomage Expands Into Clinical Obesity and More Interactive Physiology

Redefining the Limits of 3D Medical Study: Anatomage Expands Into Clinical Obesity and More Interactive Physiology

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc., a market leader in medical visualization and education technology, is introducing its latest Anatomage Table platform update, with new obesity reference bodies, more real-human-based physiology simulations, and interactive learning activities, expanding the scope of what can be studied and explored in medical education. With more than 15 years of continual refinement, Anatomage continues to introduce increasingly detailed anatomical content, functional physiology, and clinical applications designed to support education and clinical training, and the latest platform update builds on this foundation, introducing new ways to examine the human body.

One of the most substantial additions is a pair of new reference bodies representing Class I Obesity (BMI 30-34.9) and Class III Obesity (BMI above 40), based on World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classifications. Designed as comprehensive 3D anatomical references for the study of clinical obesity, these models represent one of the first resources of its kind for examining the anatomical changes associated with obesity in a full-body, interactive format. With this disease affecting approximately one in eight people worldwide, these reference bodies provide an opportunity to compare the anatomy of obesity with normal anatomical structures and relationships, revealing changes that extend well beyond external appearance.

Developing these reference bodies required extensive scientific research and medical imaging to accurately represent both external and internal anatomical changes associated with obesity. Visible changes include skin folds, stretch marks associated with mechanical stress from increased tissue volume, and substantial increases in subcutaneous and visceral fat, which can displace and compress surrounding organs. Deeper anatomical changes include muscle hypertrophy and myosteatosis, liver changes associated with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), and ovarian changes associated with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS). Instead of depicting obesity solely through differences in body size or fat distribution, the models incorporate changes across multiple systems and regions, giving students a more realistic understanding of the range of bodies they may encounter in clinical practice.

This Table update also brings new interactive physiology simulations based on real human anatomy. Swallowing can now be examined from multiple perspectives, with more than 50 structures involved in the process represented in detail. Students can follow the coordinated movement through the oral cavity, pharynx, and esophagus using internal views that reveal the process from within the body. A simulated video fluoroscopic view adds a clinical perspective, connecting the anatomical sequence students see in 3D with the way swallowing is evaluated in medical practice.

Sleep can be explored in a similarly dynamic way: The new sleep physiology simulation visualizes brain activity across the major stages of sleep, including awake, N1, N2, N3, and REM, and with the sleep apnea simulation, students can watch the airway collapse and reopen during obstructive sleep apnea while observing associated muscular movements and neural stimulation.

The Anatomage Table update also includes:

Additional physiology simulations, exploring lymphatic physiology, hepatic physiology, alveolar gas exchange, muscle capillary exchange, neuromuscular junction, pancreatic secretion, reflex arcs, intestinal villi absorption, and placental exchange.

A new healthy male reference body that provides an additional standardized model for anatomical study.

New interactive exercises to challenge students, like building anatomical pathways in the correct sequence and identifying anatomical structures and sections within 3D renderings of real CT scans.

An expanded Multi-Body library, increasing opportunities to compare anatomy across individuals and explore the natural variation in human structures.

An enhanced ultrasound simulation with simultaneous comparison of 3D anatomy, 2D slice data, and a clinically realistic simulated ultrasound image.

State-of the-art real HiP-CT imaging scans, enhanced with Anatomage's 3D rendering technology.

Nearly 200 new histology slides.

Translations into French, German, Italian and Spanish will be available soon together with the Anatomical Terminology (Latin).

The latest iteration of the Anatomage Table software provides a more complete view of the human body, particularly in the context of clinical obesity. Students can move between individual anatomical variation, disease-related changes, clinical imaging, microscopic structures, and physiological processes, building connections across levels of anatomy and physiology that are often studied separately. By bringing structure, function, and clinical context into the same interactive environment, the Anatomage Table provides a deeper way to explore the complexity and multidimensionality of the human body, redefining the possibilities of 3D medical education.

The update will be available for eligible Anatomage Tables at no additional cost.

About Anatomage

Anatomage is a market leader in medical imaging and education technology, transforming traditional learning through continuous innovation. With an ecosystem of medical imaging software and hardware, the company delivers world-class anatomy and physiology content at the highest level of accuracy. Anatomage is committed to enhancing its technologies to transform standard anatomy learning, medical training, treatment planning, as well as revolutionize science education.

Media Contact:

dott. Davide Giacomo Tommasi

Anatomage Italy srl

Phone: +39 02 35 99 05 04

Email: table.europe@anatomage.com

eu.anatomage.com

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