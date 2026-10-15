Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500.000 USD Mindestabnahme! Small-Cap-Aktie noch unter dem Radar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2026 10:24 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Atradius N.V.: Relief from insolvency pressures unlikely before H2 2027, says Atradius

Relief from insolvency pressures unlikely before H2 2027, says Atradius

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global insolvencies are projected to increase by 5% in 2026, as businesses continue to face high input costs, trade tensions, elevated energy prices and tighter financing conditions. Insolvencies are expected to decline by 4% in 2027, with signs of normalisation expected to become visible during the second half of the year, according to the Atradius Insolvency Outlook published today.

Atradius notes that insolvencies have proven more persistent than anticipated earlier this year, prompting an upward revision to its 2026 forecast and a more modest decline in 2027.

"The business environment remains challenging as high input costs and trade tensions persist," said Theo Smid, Senior Economist at Atradius. "Insolvencies are still expected to rise in 2026, based on realised data and our expectations for the remainder of the year. While we expect conditions to begin easing in 2027, this marks the start of a process rather than a full return to normal."

However, the expected decline in insolvencies is not being driven by a significant improvement in business conditions. Instead, it reflects a gradual adjustment by businesses to a more challenging economic environment.

The latest forecast assumes that the most vulnerable firms will exit the market by early 2027, while surviving businesses continue to adapt their cost structures, financing arrangements, and pricing strategies to a higher-cost environment. This adaptation, rather than a significant improvement in economic conditions, is expected to drive the decline in insolvencies.

Regional developments

On a regional level, Europe and Asia-Pacific are both forecast to see insolvencies decline by 5%, while North America is expected to record a more modest 3% decrease. Across individual markets, the path to normalisation will not be uniform:

  • UK insolvencies are expected to remain near historically high levels as post-pandemic debt, high borrowing costs and weak consumer demand continue to weigh on businesses
  • Romania is one of the few markets where insolvencies are expected to increase further, reflecting ongoing fiscal, political and inflationary pressures
  • Australia and South Korea are expected to drive much of the improvement in Asia-Pacific, as insolvencies ease from historically elevated levels
  • In the US, insolvencies are expected to decline as firms adapt to the new environment of elevated inflation and interest rates, while economic growth remains relatively resilient

Read the full report: https://group.atradius.com/knowledge-and-research/reports/economic-research-insolvency-outlook-oct-2026

Press contact: Pavel Gómez del Castillo | pavel.gomezdelcastillo@atradius.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/relief-from-insolvency-pressures-unlikely-before-h2-2027-says-atradius-302909811.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.