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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 10:46 Uhr
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Trace One and Carbon Maps partner to automate Product Carbon Footprint and LCA from PLM data for food and beverage

Joint offering will help food manufacturers and retailers use existing recipe, ingredient and packaging data to measure environmental impact earlier in product development

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, a global provider of AI-native Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and regulatory compliance software for the food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and specialty chemical industries, today announced a partnership with Carbon Maps, a leading sustainability platform that helps food and beverage companies measure, manage and reduce emissions across corporate, product and supply chain levels.

Food manufacturers and retailers using Trace One PLM can connect recipe, ingredient and packaging data directly to Carbon Maps to calculate Product Carbon Footprints (PCF) and run Life Cycle Assessments (LCA), without re-entering data.

Carbon Maps can then combine that information with supplier, agricultural and sourcing data to show where environmental impacts occur across a product and its supply chain.

Environmental assessments often require teams to re-collect product data that already exists in their PLM. The integration removes that step, so environmental data is available while products are still being developed or reformulated.

According to Carbon Maps, a product's carbon footprint and environmental impact vary with ingredient origin, farming practices, packaging and the energy mix used in production. Teams can now assess these differences when considering a new ingredient, supplier or packaging format.

"Our customers trust Trace One with their product data: recipes or formulas, ingredients and packaging. With Carbon Maps, that same data now tells them what those products cost in carbon, feeding Product Carbon Footprint and Life Cycle Assessment at the moment the product is designed, with no additional data entry for product teams," said Raphaël Bertholet, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Trace One.

The partnership will support supplier and sourcing analysis and environmental assessment across ingredients, manufacturing and packaging. It will help food companies calculate Le Coût Environnemental (environmental cost), France's voluntary environmental labeling for food products, using the government's Ecobalyse methodology. Carbon Maps was the first software provider to deploy Le Coût Environnemental at scale, calculating scores for around 6,000 E.Leclerc private-label products with Scamark, now displayed on the E.Leclerc Drive platform. Carbon Maps has also calculated more than two million product and packaging Life Cycle Assessments and maintains more than 34,000 emission factors across more than 100 sourcing origins.

"Retailers are increasingly asking suppliers for product-level environmental data, and for many food companies it's becoming a commercial imperative. Calculating that data ingredient by ingredient, across an entire product range, is impossible to do manually. Connecting with Trace One lets our customers do it quickly, reliably and with a full audit trail, starting from the product data they already have," said Patrick Asdaghi, CEO and co-founder of Carbon Maps.

The partnership reflects a wider shift toward using environmental data earlier in product development, rather than assessing impact separately after key decisions have already been made.

About Carbon Maps

Carbon Maps is a SaaS sustainability platform built for the food industry. It connects corporate carbon accounting, product carbon footprinting, life cycle assessment, supplier engagement and reduction trajectories in a single platform, so companies can measure, manage and reduce their environmental impact across corporate, product and supply chain levels from one shared data foundation. Carbon Maps' ISO 14067-compliant product carbon footprint methodology is certified by TÜV Rheinland, and the platform supports frameworks including PEF, PACT and France's Coût Environnemental. By embedding impact KPIs into procurement, R&D and marketing workflows, Carbon Maps helps producers, manufacturers, retailers and food service providers across Europe turn environmental data into business decisions. Learn more at carbonmaps.io.

About Trace One

Trace One is a global provider of AI-native Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and regulatory compliance software for the food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and specialty chemical industries. With more than 30 years of industry expertise, the company helps over 9,000 brands worldwide develop, launch, and manage remarkable products faster. Purpose-built for formula-based product development, its platform connects the entire product lifecycle from ideation to launch, with integrated regulatory intelligence spanning 170+ countries. Learn more at traceone.com.



Media contact Saida Ait VP Global Marketing info@traceone.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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