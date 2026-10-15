Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. (TSXV: AZEM) (OTCQB: AZEMF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Eagle") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Somps as Vice President, Exploration of the Company, effective October 14, 2026. Mr. Somps will also serve as the Company's Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Mr. Somps will replace Clyde Smith, PhD, who has served as the Company's Vice President, Exploration and Qualified Person. Mr. Smith will remain involved with the Company as a technical advisor.

In his role as Vice President, Exploration, Mr. Somps will lead Arizona Eagle's exploration and technical programs, including exploration planning, geological and drilling supervision, QA/QC, data management, technical reporting and the preparation, supervision and certification of technical disclosure as Qualified Person. Mr. Somps is familiar with the Eagle Project and authored the current technical report on the McCabe Mine project.

Kevin Reid, Chief Executive Officer of Arizona Eagle, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Ben to Arizona Eagle as Vice President, Exploration. Ben's familiarity with the Eagle Project and his experience with technical disclosure and exploration planning will strengthen our technical leadership as we continue to advance our exploration programs in Arizona. We also thank Clyde for his important contributions in advancing the Eagle Project, and we are pleased that he will remain involved with the Company as a technical advisor."

In connection with the appointment, and under and in accordance with the terms of the Company's existing stock option plan, the board of directors of the Company has granted Somps Exploration Services LLC 50,000 stock options. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.10 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant and will vest as to one-third on each of the date of grant, the first anniversary of the date of grant and the second anniversary of the date of grant.

About Arizona Eagle Mining Corp.

Arizona Eagle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Arizona Eagle's principal asset is the Eagle Project, a 4,169-acre property comprising patented and unpatented claims located near the town of Prescott Valley in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Eagle Project is centered on the past-producing McCabe Mine, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, and includes multiple parallel structures hosting past-producing mines that remain largely untested by modern drilling. While Arizona Eagle's primary focus will be on the exploration and development of the Eagle Project, it will continue to own its legacy land portfolio in the Thompson Nickel Belt of northern Manitoba.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements concerning the appointment of Mr. Somps as Vice President, Exploration and Qualified Person, his expected role and responsibilities, the expected benefits of the appointment to the Company's technical and exploration leadership, the vesting and exercise of the options granted to Somps Exploration Services LLC, and the Company's exploration and development plans for the Eagle Project. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including the timely receipt of all required regulatory approvals, the Company's ability to execute on its planned exploration programs at the Eagle Project, commodity price fluctuations, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, environmental and permitting risks, personnel and contractor availability, and risks inherent in mineral exploration and development. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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