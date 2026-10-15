Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FSE: B2U) ("Goldstorm" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2026 Exploration Program (the "Program") on its 100%-owned Crown copper-gold-silver property (the "Property"), located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Program included diamond drilling and reconnaissance rock sampling of surface mineralization.

The Crown Property is strategically located south of Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine and Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM Project, within a prolific mineral district hosting more than 100 million ounces of gold and 20 billion pounds of copper. Click to view the location map.

The 2026 diamond drilling program comprised seven holes totaling 4,155.5 meters (m), testing a portion of the Copernicus copper-gold-silver geochemical trend. This trend coincides with a 1.2-kilometre-long induced polarization ("IP") chargeability anomaly, which represents a compelling exploration target at depth. Analytical results from the seven completed drill holes are pending and will be reported by the Company once the data has been received, compiled, and interpreted.

Ken Konkin, President & CEO of Goldstrom Metals states: "I am very pleased to announce the completion of what we believe has been Goldstrom's most productive exploration campaign to date. After completing the initial 3,000 m Phase I drill program we elected to continue drilling based on positive geological aspects observed in the first five holes. The presence of sulphide mineralization, favorable geology, silicification, and alteration supported our decision to continue with Phase II drilling. We extended the Copernicus drilling program into the first week of October, continuing as long as daylight hours would permit helicopter supported changes for 12-hour drill shifts. We expect to announce the first set of drill core analytical results within one to two weeks.

We have been communicating with the laboratory throughout the year to speed up the processing and release of results for both drill core and reconnaissance rock sampling. However, with the laboratory currently operating at full capacity we expect it will be at least 3-4 weeks before we receive the remaining results."

Reconnaissance Rock Surface Sampling Initial Results

The reconnaissance rock sampling program involved the collection of 526 samples from multiple areas across the Crown Property, primarily on the Delta, Mackie West and High North concessions. Analytical results have been received for 310 samples, with selected highlights presented in Table 1 and sample locations shown in Figure 1. Results for the remaining 216 samples are expected shortly and will be reported by the Company once received, reviewed, and interpreted. Preliminary highlights from the 2026 surface sampling campaign include 25 rock samples that returned greater than 0.5 g/t gold, including 16 samples greater than 1 g/t gold, and 6 samples greater than 5 g/t gold.

Ken Konkin continues to comment: "Field crews continued their prospecting success with the discovery of yet another high-grade gold-silver structure located on the High North Claim, along the northern portion of the Orion Spine. The late-season discovery had only recently been exposed on a high elevation snow-capped ridge. Samples collected from a gouge-filled shear zone, measuring several meters in width, yielded exceptional values as high as 155 g/t gold and 84.4 g/t silver. The high-grade precious metal mineralization is thought to be associated with late-stage, quartz-pyrite, stringer-stockwork veinlets. Our technical team believes that this may be part of a low to intermediate sulphidation system emanating from the thrust fault complex that trends south from the large, bulk-tonnage, Treaty Creek and KSM systems. Based on these results, pad building crews were dispatched to construct a drill platform on this high-priority target for the proposed 2027 drill program.

At the Delta West Zone, sampling confirmed and expanded the high-grade gold system discovered in 2025. Re-sampling of last year's discovery yielded 40.4 g/t gold from a 60 cm-long chip sample, verifying the previously reported 39.9 g/t gold. Also, a 60 cm chip sample grading 22.7 g/t gold was obtained approximately 25 m along strike, placing Delta West high on the list of targets to drill for 2027.

Samples collected from the northwestern corner of the Mackie West area revealed a polymetallic system with substantial high-grade mineralization of up to 409 g/t silver and 8.02% copper, as well as up to 3.7 g/t gold. Finally, the central portion of the Delta Claim produced a string of gold values along parallel north-northwest structures that are located along a well-documented gold-silver trend that extends northward to the Brucejack Lake deposits. Values of up to 7.45 g/t gold were obtained over 0.5 m widths of shear-hosted semi-massive to massive sulphide pods. Gold-bearing mineralization was collected within a gossanous area of 600 m x 200 m yielding 11 samples returning over 1 g/t gold. Reconnaissance work will continue in 2027 to expand the mineralized structures and gather geological data for each target before potential drill testing to evaluate continuity at depth."

Table 1. - 2026 Crown Property Surface Rock Sample Analytical Highlights

Sample Easting Northing Elevation Sample From Sample Type Width (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper

(%) A0905801 422382 6250280 2035 Outcrop Grab - 155.76 23.4 0.00 A0905500 422393 6250316 2053 Outcrop Grab - 76.88 84.4 0.01 A0905403 425077 6248303 1740 Outcrop Chip 0.6 40.42 16.4 0.02 A0905402 425055 6248289 1728 Outcrop Chip 0.6 22.44 14.2 0.01 A0905480 412430 6249299 1612 Outcrop Grab - 0.48 409.0 8.02 A0905482 412448 6249209 1598 Outcrop Grab - 3.71 296.0 2.36 A0905704 428939 6247511 1465 Outcrop Chip 0.5 7.45 36.8 0.02 A0905477 412451 6249383 1636 Outcrop Grab - 0.53 52.5 6.59 A0905433 428520 6247313 1525 Outcrop Grab - 7.00 8.23 0.09 A0905755 412362 6249294 1570 Subcrop Grab - 0.35 43.2 4.19 A0905448 428832 6247624 1508 Outcrop Grab - 3.69 20.4 0.35 A0905705 428953 6247497 1461 Outcrop Chip 0.8 3.52 40.9 0.04 A0905464 422426 6245255 1436 Float Grab - 0.58 177.0 0.07 A0905452 425001 6248349 1728 Outcrop Grab - 3.26 7.00 0.12

Figure 1. - 2026 Crown Property Surface Rock Sample Highlights and Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/319155_41732b40f4ae4901_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over-limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover an area that totals 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometers to the south.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://goldstormmetals.com/or contact:

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the statement regarding the expectation geologists are expected to complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received. Such statement is forward-looking statements and contains forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by Goldstorm and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that geologists will complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Goldstorm to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation that geologists will not complete a compilation study this winter or at all.

Although management of Goldstorm has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Goldstorm does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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