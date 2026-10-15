Since its origins, Moncler has been at the forefront of the ascent, equipping the world's most intrepid pioneers those first to explore, so others can follow.

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MONCLER RE/ICONS CHER

That spirit lives on in the new Moncler Re/Icons collection, which takes iconic styles from the brand's archives and reimagines them for a new generation, brought to life by three cultural pioneers who have forged their own extraordinary paths: Cher, JENNIE and Grace Jones. Each has spent a career making moves, moving mountains and reaching for higher peaks, refusing to follow the path already laid out before them. Pioneers in their own singular ways, they have blazed trails for others to follow and built enduring legacies that continue to shape what comes next.

Inspired by archival photographs of alpine pioneer and early Moncler collaborator Lionel Terray, the campaign brings our pioneers into sharp focus, captured in bold portraits wearing reimagined versions of iconic Moncler outerwear and accessories.

CHER. PIONEERING GENRES AND GENERATIONS.

"Pioneering spirit is just going forward and being tough. Pioneers were tough. It's going and not giving up and being thankful."

Cher defied all odds to not only reach the pinnacle, but to stay there. Refusing to be defined by others, she has spent decades harnessing reinvention and embracing evolution, leaping across the boundaries of music, film and fashion to continuously shape global style and command pop culture's attention. Bridging past and future, iconic heritage with modern edge, she embodies a spirit of timeless innovation and defiant authenticity.

She is an Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe and Oscar winner which is a powerful testament to her work, and to those who dare to lead rather than follow. Cher's pioneering spirit transcends age, limits and boundaries, uniting generations through a shared vision of bold, authentic self-expression.

Cher wears the Moncler Re/Icons Himalaya jacket in white and Verone jacket in black, punctuated by a bold yellow scarf that recalls the iconic Bob Mackie scarf dress she wore on The Cher Show. In the Re/Icons film, she pulls at the scarf in a playful reference to the show's legendary reveal, setting the dancers around her into motion as the scene erupts with energy.

JENNIE. PIONEERING A BIGGER WORLD.

"My most extraordinary dream is to keep discovering different versions of myself that I haven't met yet. To keep creating freely, experiencing new things, and never stop dreaming bigger."

Far beyond her origins in K-pop, JENNIE has emerged as a global icon and defining voice of a new generation. A pioneering artist and creative phenomenon, her influence moves seamlessly across music, high fashion and digital world-building, transcending borders to advance global style and redefine the possibilities of self-expression. Speaking directly to a diverse, borderless generation that looks to her as a blueprint for embracing individuality, JENNIE embodies a new kind of global pioneer, one who is helping to create a bigger world where art, creativity and identity know no boundaries.

JENNIE wears the Moncler Re/Icons Karakorum jacket in black and Tibb gilet in caramel, surrounded by faces from around the world. Against this vast and ever-moving crowd, she emerges as a singular force, reflecting her extraordinary global reach and influence as a cultural pioneer.

GRACE JONES. PIONEERING THE POWER OF IDENTITY.

"Pioneering spirit is about challenge. I like a challenge that makes me feel like I achieved something that was unachievable."

There is only one Grace Jones. Both icon and iconoclast, she transformed her image into an avant-garde masterpiece, exploding conventions of music, fashion, race and gender to pioneer a bold new sound, image and way of being. Unflinchingly herself, she made personal style her armor, turning creative energy into a force of self-expression and dismantling the boundaries of what an icon could be. Fierce, extraordinary and unequivocally unique, she blazed a trail for those who refuse to blend in.

Grace Jones wears the Moncler Re/Icons Karakorum jacket in deep purple, a vivid reference to her iconic work with director Jean-Paul Goude. Flanked by lookalikes in her signature dramatic makeup, she becomes a striking reflection of her own enduring influence, blurring the line between original and icon, past and present.

Photographed and directed by Gabriel Moses, the campaign brings each icon into sharp focus, placing them at the center of a crowd as a powerful expression of individuality. Drawing on their story, legacy and unmistakable presence, Moses creates a cinematic portrait of power, grace and originality. Across three distinct worlds, Cher, JENNIE and Grace Jones emerge as pioneers who have never followed the path before them, but forged their own.

The Moncler Re/Icons collection is available now at selected Moncler stores and on moncler.com.

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Contacts:

monclerpress@moncler.com