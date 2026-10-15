ISIN-based structure gives international wealth managers, private banks and family offices access to Monroe Capital's Lower Middle Market Direct Lending Strategy through standard brokerage and custody channels

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe"), a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets, today announced the launch of an Exchange Traded Note ("ETN") program that gives qualified international investors access to Monroe's lower middle-market direct lending strategy.

The program was developed with PM Alpha, a digital private markets platform, which provided the structuring framework and platform technology behind the note, and EBW Capital, which will lead distribution across Latin America and the U.S. offshore market through its network of wealth management institutions, private banks and offshore investment platforms.

Investors gain exposure to Monroe's lower middle-market direct lending strategy, which is invested primarily in senior secured loans to U.S. lower middle-market companies, through a single ISIN-based security that settles on the brokerage and custody platforms wealth managers already use. Because the note carries a daily price and a standard security identifier, subscriptions, transfers and portfolio reporting follow the same process as any listed holding removing the subscription documents, capital calls and bespoke reporting that typically accompany private credit allocations.

"Demand for private credit from international wealth channels has outpaced the infrastructure available to serve it," said Zia Uddin, President at Monroe Capital. "Working with PM Alpha and EBW Capital, we can deliver the same lower middle-market direct lending strategy our institutional investors have accessed for two decades, in a format that fits the way private banks and family offices already operate."

"We continue to see strong demand from private banks, family offices and wealth managers seeking access to high-quality private credit strategies such as Monroe's lower middle-market direct lending strategy, but in a format that integrates seamlessly with existing investment administration rails," said Tom Douie, Chief Executive Officer of PM Alpha. "The ETN structure provides that bridge, combining institutional investment exposure with the simplicity and convenience of a listed security, that is already accessed by more than 200 wealth and asset managers globally."

"Demand across the wealth channel in Latin America and the U.S. offshore market continues to build, with advisors increasingly seeking differentiated alternative investment solutions and broader access to institutional-quality managers," said Frank Pauls, Senior Partner at EBW Capital.

The ETN is available now through PM Alpha, with a minimum investment of $50,000 and $15,000 thereafter.

Note Details

Issuer: PM Alpha Designated Activity Company

PM Alpha Designated Activity Company Currency: USD

USD Listing Venue: Vienna Stock Exchange

Vienna Stock Exchange ISINs: MCIP ETN I ACC XS3473933XXX MCIP ETN I DIS XS3473933XXX MCIP ETN A ACC XS3473934XXX MCIP ETN A DIS XS3473934XXX



The notes are available in Accumulating (ACC) and Distributing (DIS) classes across institutional (I) and advisory (A) share classes.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The ETN is available only to eligible investors in jurisdictions where such an offer is permitted and is not offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons. An investment in the ETN involves risk, including the risk of loss of principal, and is subject to the credit risk of the issuer.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality "alpha" returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and has 14 locations throughout the United States, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Middle East.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including GrowthCap Advisory's 2025 Top Private Credit Firm List; Inc.'s 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors List; DealCatalyst as the 2025 Most Innovative Private Credit CLO Manager and Boutique Private Credit CLO Manager of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2025 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Global M&A Network as the 2025 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A; Korean Economic Daily as the 2025 Best Asset Manager of the Year, Private Debt Mid-Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

About PM Alpha

PM Alpha is a technology-enabled private markets platform that enables wealth managers to access and distribute alternative investment opportunities through a scalable regulatory, operational and digital infrastructure. The company supports investment activity across multiple jurisdictions and asset classes, helping market participants access private market opportunities more efficiently and at greater scale.

About EBW Capital

EBW Capital is a premier independent distribution and financial services firm. The company specializes in connecting global institutional asset managers with sophisticated wealth networks, family offices and private banks across international offshore markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015855812/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Zia Uddin

Monroe Capital LLC

312-523-2374

zuddin@monroecap.com

Daniel Abramson

Gregory

857-305-8441

dabramson@gregoryagency.com