Affidea Group: Affidea signs agreement to acquire two Alliance Medical centres in central London, accelerating its UK growth

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affidea, a leading pan-European provider of community-based clinics, advanced diagnostics and specialist private healthcare services has signed an agreement to acquire two established Alliance Medical advanced diagnostic centres in Harley Street and Marylebone, London. The planned acquisition marks another important step in Affidea's growth strategy and once completed, will further strengthen its presence in one of Europe's largest private healthcare markets.





Affidea already operates multiple community-based clinics across the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Its recent partnership with London International Patient Services (LIPS Healthcare) also includes the development of a purpose-built 40,000 sq ft clinic in Prince of Wales Drive, due to break ground later this year.

Together with Affidea's original UK investment through the acquisition of Fortius Clinic in 2021 and the forthcoming opening of its flagship clinic at Wimbledon Quarter, the planned acquisition represents another significant step in the Group's UK growth strategy. Subject to completion, the centres would be rebranded as Affidea and form part of Affidea's planned expansion across London and the UK, supporting its ambition to provide specialist healthcare services across the capital and wider UK. The Wimbledon Quarter clinic, another milestone for Affidea's growth journey in the UK, will also offer specialist consultations, private GP services, day-case surgery, and an urgent care centre at the Wimbledon clinic, delivered through Affidea's integrated, patient-centred model of care, and complemented by the broad range of clinical specialties at LIPS Healthcare.

Barry Downes, CEO of Affidea UK & Ireland, said:

"Further expansion in the London market is an important milestone in Affidea's long-term UK strategy. The planned acquisition of Alliance Medical's Harley Street and Marylebone centres would enable us to bring Affidea's European expertise in advanced diagnostics to one of the world's most recognised healthcare destinations whilst also complementing our existing Fortius Clinic facilities. Building on the strong foundations we've established across Ireland, England and Wales, this marks the next step in our UK growth, bringing our proven model of high-quality diagnostic and community-based care into the heart of the capital.

"Subject to completion, we will carefully transition both centres to the Affidea brand, maintaining continuity of care for our patients, while benefiting from Affidea's broader clinical expertise and network. Our ambition is to provide specialist expertise in convenient locations, helping patients get the care they need more quickly and closer to home."

Dr Charles Niehaus, Executive Director of Affidea Group, commenting on the Group's wider growth strategy, said:

"The UK market is one of Europe's most dynamic private healthcare markets and an important strategic priority for Affidea. The planned acquisition is part of our exciting growth journey and reflects our long-term commitment to investing in modern out-of-hospital facilities, advanced diagnostic and nuclear medicine to support our centres of excellence - Fortius Clinic and NeuraCare, expanding access to high-quality specialised care.

"We've developed and scaled this model successfully across Europe, and we are bringing the same proven model to the UK, creating real value for patients, clinicians and healthcare partners as we build out our UK presence. Our focus is now on complementing existing provision and improving access to care through modern, well-connected clinics."

Ed Matthews, Managing Director of Alliance Medical UK, said:

"We're pleased that Harley Street and Marylebone are moving to Affidea, a business that shares our commitment to clinical excellence and patient care. Patients and referring clinicians can expect the same trusted service they know, with access to Affidea's network of private London community clinics and specialist services.

"Alliance Medical remains an active participant in the London market, working with a number of the leading NHS Trusts to deliver world-class Molecular and Diagnostic Imaging, providing isotopes, scanning services and research support at a number of NHS centres across the capital."

Affidea's UK growth strategy is focused on building an integrated network of community-based clinics, diagnostics and specialised services that enable faster and earlier diagnosis, seamless patient pathways, and greater access to high-quality care. The Group continues to combine targeted acquisitions with investment in new facilities to meet growing demand for accessible, high-quality healthcare across the UK.

Following completion, patients attending the Harley Street and Marylebone centres will continue to receive uninterrupted care. Over time, they will also benefit from access to Affidea's broader clinical expertise, digital capabilities and integrated network of healthcare services. The transaction remains subject to customary completion conditions and is expected to complete at the end of October. Until completion, the centres will continue to operate as part of Alliance Medical.

About Affidea Group

Affidea (www.affidea.com) is a leading pan-European provider of specialist healthcare services, including cancer care, community-based polyclinics and advanced diagnostic imaging. Founded in 1991, the company operates around 450 centres across 14 countries, with more than 15 million patient visits every year. Due to its track record for patient safety, the company has become the most awarded diagnostic imaging provider in Europe by the European Society of Radiology (ESR), as over 90% of its centres are recognised on the EuroSafe Wall of Stars by the ESR. Affidea is majority-owned by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), a leading investment holding company, focused on long-term value-creation with a stable and supportive family shareholder base.

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Oana Dumitroiu | SVP Marketing & Communication, Affidea Group | oana.dumitroiu@affidea.com

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